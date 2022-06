A second person has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Montgomery earlier this month. 20-year-old Antonio Recendez, of Aurora, is being charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a firearm. Recendez was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop. He first went to the Kendall County Jail and since has been transferred to the Kane County Jail in St. Charles.

MONTGOMERY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO