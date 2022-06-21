23-year-old Imari Pritchett died after a hit-and-run crash in Chandler (Chandler, AZ) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 23-year-old Imari Pritchett as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in Chandler. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place on the eastbound side of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Price Road [...]

