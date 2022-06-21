23-year-old Imari Pritchett died after a hit-and-run crash in Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 23-year-old Imari Pritchett as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in Chandler. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place on the eastbound side of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Price Road [...]
More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Arizona Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Phoenix Accident News
- Recent Tucson Accident News
- Recent Mesa Accident News
- Search My City in Arizona
Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
- Need Help Finding an Arizona Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Arizona? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1