Update: 17-year-old dies in 3-vehicle crash in Knox Co.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: As of 2:30 p.m. State Road 67 has been re-opened.

A 17-year-old died following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 67 Tuesday morning.

According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, the crash occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday along State Road 67 near the intersection with Water Tower Road, just north of Bruceville.

Hayla Roark, 17, was headed southbound when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a truck headed northbound.

That truck was driven by a Vincennes man who was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with what the sheriff described as non-life-threatening injuries. A second truck driven by a Bridgeport, IL man was unable to avoid the vehicles and also struck the car driven by Roark before overturning.

The Illinois man was also taken to Good Samaritan with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roark was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.

