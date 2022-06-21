Evansville Rotary announces Civic Award winners

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Rotary Club of Evansville announced Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Carol McClintock as the winners of the 2021 Rotary Club Civic Award.

The announcement happened during the Noon Program at the Bally’s Conference Center in downtown Evansville. The buffet opens at 11:30 a.m.

The Evansville Rotary Club Civic Award is given for services performed in the year just ended or for a lifetime of services. This year marks the 95th year of recognizing an outstanding citizen for their service.

