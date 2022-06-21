ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Rotary announces Civic Award winners

By Audrey Walker, Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoGrY_0gHCen2p00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Rotary Club of Evansville announced Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Carol McClintock as the winners of the 2021 Rotary Club Civic Award.

The announcement happened during the Noon Program at the Bally’s Conference Center in downtown Evansville. The buffet opens at 11:30 a.m.

Memorial designed to remember tornado victims

The Evansville Rotary Club Civic Award is given for services performed in the year just ended or for a lifetime of services. This year marks the 95th year of recognizing an outstanding citizen for their service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

More than 2,000 square dancers embark to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dancers from across the world joined together in Evansville Wednesday for the 71st National Square Dance Convention! The convention runs June 22 – 25, and officials tell us more than 2,000 square dancers are showing off in the Tri-State. “One thing square dancers love to do is show-off even if it […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

All-American Fourth of July in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Fireworks will soon light up the night sky as Owensboro prepares for the annual All-American Fourth of July event filled with fun, food, and a celebration of freedom. “The All-American Fourth of July event is one of our biggest events of the year, and we’re excited the community will get to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

ECHO Housing Corporation Executive Director steps down from position

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ECHO Housing Corporation announced Thursday that Chris Metz will be stepping down as its executive director. This move is effective as of August 1. “It was an honor to be called upon to lead the organization, and I will always look back at my time at ECHO as one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” Metz said in a press release. “ECHO Housing is integral in our community’s collective efforts to end homelessness and I am humbled and proud to have served more than 10 years in a variety of roles as part of that effort.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
duboiscountyfreepress.com

2022 Dubois County 4-H Fair pageant contestants

Here are the contestants for the 2022 Dubois County 4-H Fair Miss and Teen Miss pageants. The pageant will be held this Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 3:00 in the JHS auditorium. The Dubois County 4-H Fair takes place July 18-22, 2022. For more information, click here. Photos courtesy of...
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Reaction to Announcement of New Wendy’s Opening on Evansville’s North Side

Evansville 411 News shared information about a 'new' Wendy's restaurant coming to the far north side of town. It will be located at 12821 US 41 North, near the intersection of Highway 41 and Boonville-New Harmony Rd. Calling the restaurant 'new' might be a little misleading, so let me explain. There is already a Wendy's in that area, but that location will close and essentially re-open in this new location.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cedar Hall doing away with iconic bold colors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — When the summer season starts to wrap, you can expect Cedar Hall School to have a modern new look. School officials say the building is getting some big upgrades — including a fresh coat of paint. Crews are re-painting the exterior of the school, doing away with its multi-color theme for […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evansville Rotary#The Noon Program#Bally#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Assistance available for eligible EWSU customers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The City of Evansville thinks it has an answer for people who say they cannot afford upcoming water rate increases. The Evansville Utility Board has approved a plan to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help pay the bills for certain customers. The rate hikes are being used to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear to visit Henderson for new Ohio River bridge

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Governor Andy Beshear will be joined by Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge Brad Schneider and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on June 22 for two different reasons. State officials say Beshear will be making the trip to Henderson County to break ground on Section 1 of the Interstate 69 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
newsnowdc.com

Nathan P. Knies, 45, Evansville

Nathan P. Knies, 45, of Evansville, died Monday, June 20, at his home. He was born in Jasper March 30, 1977, to Patrick and Betty (Fleck) Knies. Nathan was a 1995 graduate of Jasper High School and a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana. He was an IT specialist for George Koch and Sons in Evansville. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Evansville and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and watching and attending their sporting events. He loved music, playing video games, especially with his daughters, and going Jeeping.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Details on EWSU bill relief program announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and utility representatives announced details on a new assistance program for Evansville water customers facing rate increases. Through $4 million in American Rescue Plan funding, Mayor Winnecke announced the assistance program for eligible customers. To qualify, customers must fall within certain income requirements. EWSU officials estimate nearly 40,000 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Bosse Field host disc golf “Ace Challenge”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Welcome to Bosse Field where hearing the crack of a bat and seeing balls fly is being replaced by rattling chains and flying discs. While the Evansville Otters are out of town, disc golfers came to play. An ace challenge was held at the historic field on June 23. An ace […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ray Brodie III signs with IU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Memorial’s Ray Brodie III has made his college choice official. The Tigers track and football star signs to run track at Indiana University. Brodie is a 2-time sectional champion and just won a state championship in the 100 meter dash. “I want to make a name for myself at IU. I want […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hawesville mayor expresses concern after Century Aluminum plant shutdown

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After the Century Aluminum facility in Hawesville announced it will be temporarily shutting down and laying off over 600 employees, Hawesville Mayor Charles King was worried for his community and the people this will affect. [Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months]
HAWESVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Kentucky officials break ground on I-69 ORX

— The first shovels of dirt have been turned for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX). Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider, and Evansville, Indiana, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined forces today to break ground on I-69 ORX in Henderson. They gathered at the site of the future US 41 and I-69 interchange in Henderson.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

First phase of I-69 has groundbreaking on ‘monumental day’

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marked the start of the first phase of the Interstate 69 Ohio River crossing, which will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. “Today is truly a monumental day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Not just for the people of Henderson, but for...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy