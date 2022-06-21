ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogecoin Merch, 'Shiba Inu Sweatpants,' Toilet Paper Mic Stand: Vitalik Buterin Gives Sneak Peek Into His Minimalist Travel Style

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vfnh_0gHCefz100

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin has revealed what’s in his 40-liter minimalist backpack and the essentials include at least one Dogecoin DOGE/USD-related item.

The Bag And Its Contents: Buterin said in a recently penned blog that he optimized his luggage while taking 360 flights and traveling over 1.5 million kilometers in the past 9 years. He now travels with a 40-liter Hynes Eagle backpack that contains various other bags for organizational ease.

In minimization, Buterin has maximized on USB-C electronics and Uniqlo clothing items. Just tossing in one power brick by Anker gets Buterin enough USB-C ports to charge his phone and laptop at the same time.

He also carries a USBC-friendly shaver and electric toothbrush.

Layer Up For Warmth: Buterin’s clothes feature various items by Uniqlo which allow him to be comfortable in temperatures ranging from 0ºC (32ºF) to 20ºC (68ºF).

Buterin's Clothing Layer Strategy — Courtesy Vitalik Buterin's Blog

Quirky items include a pair of now-famous sweatpants supposedly featuring the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD mascot at the ETHDenver conference in February and a pair of mismatched gloves.

Two Standout Items: Benzinga noted a Dogecoin merchandise among Buterin’s backpack items.

Dogecoin Peeks Out Of Buterin's Sub-Bags — Courtesy Vitalik Buterin's Blog

Another photo shows Buterin utilizing the toilet paper roll as a microphone stand. Buterin’s go-to microphone is an Apogee HypeMIC, but it is a micro-USB variant not USB-C, according to the blog post.

On Ideal Luggage: Buterin says if you can manage it, 40-liters is the ideal sized backpack as it allows you to carry a “week’s worth of stuff” and it's carrier friendly.

“Once you start going lower than 40 liters, the disadvantages start stacking up and exceeding the marginal upsides,” said Buterin.

If the 40-liters is a deal-breaker, you could always opt for a 50 or 60-liter backpack or carry a mini-suitcase in addition to the 40-liter backpack, which is allowed often on planes.

Photo via TechCrunch on Flickr

Comments / 1

