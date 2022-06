June 22, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council will hold a Social Ballroom Dance and other Ballroom Classes at the Madden Arts Center this summer. The Social Ballroom Dance will begin at 7:00 p.m. and go until 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. This event will be held at the Madden Arts Center on the ballroom on the third floor. Tickets, which are available here or at the door, are $10 per person.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO