I could have been listening to David Attenborough’s soothing English accent while watching one of his wildlife documentaries. His voice was in my head, but my view was better than any super-wide, hi-def screen. I was sprawled out, slowly sinking into an expansive futon on the screened-in porch of my cabana. As two fans twirled slowly above, I looked out over large palm fronds and plants with leaves the size of umbrellas. Branches twitched as monkeys scampered from tree to tree, disturbing the tranquility. Relaxing at a 30-degree angle with a coca tea in hand, I was luxuriating in the Amazon Rainforest.

WORLD ・ 2 HOURS AGO