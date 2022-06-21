Potential Backup CB Keisean Nixon Offers Packers Versatility

The Green Bay Packers have $17M in cap space. In these presumably final years of the Aaron Rodgers era, the franchise is going to try and chase that Vince Lombardi Trophy just like they have been doing each of the previous three seasons. After the losses of franchise legend Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team was forced to address the receiver position this offseason. Green Bay added veteran Sammy Watkins and three rookie receivers, including second-rounder Christian Watson out of North Dakota State. But teams can never have enough quality pass-catchers in the NFL nowadays. Julio Jones is still sitting out there as a free agent. Reuniting with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur makes perfect sense for the future Hall of Famer.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 21 MINUTES AGO