North Liberty, IA

North Liberty man arrested for OWI with toddler in car

By jhunter
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North Liberty man was taken into custody for OWI after his reported erratic driving caused him to be stopped by authorities. 22-year-old Kendyl Kent of Alydar Drive...

www.1630kcjj.com

KCJJ

Armed IC man arrested at I-380 accident scene

An armed Iowa City man was arrested at the scene of an accident that tied up traffic on Interstate 380 overnight. The accident shut down southbound I-380 between the Penn Street exit and the bridge over Highway 6 just after 2:30am. Responding Johnson County deputies say they observed a 2017 Ford Edge speed toward a stopped police cruiser before squealing its breaks and coming to a stop. A deputy was next to the vehicle directing traffic to detour using the Forveergreen Road exit.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Solon man accused of trying to break into ex-spouse’s residence and assaulting a juvenile

A Solon man faces charges that he tried to break into his ex-spouse’s house, assaulting a juvenile in the process. 45-year-old Benjamin Harrison was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Harrison went to the house on Windflower Lane around 10:30pm on June 16th and tried to force his way through the back patio door. A juvenile who was inside the residence tried to stop Harrison, leading to a physical altercation. The fight spilled out into the yard, where Harrison allegedly choked the juvenile. Harrison then fled when other residents called 9-1-1.
SOLON, IA
KWQC

5 juveniles charged in rollover crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five female juveniles have been charged Thursday with multiple counts of theft after rolling a vehicle at NorthPark mall, according to Davenport Police. Police say the juveniles were fleeing the mall in a stolen vehicle after shoplifting in Von Maur. The driver then ran over a...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Transient accused of threatening IC resident with a knife

A transient faces charges that she threatened an Iowa City resident with a knife. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Davis Street just after 2:15 Thursday afternoon for a trespassing compliant. Just before 6:15pm the trespasser, identified as 23-year-old Shyawna Collins, reportedly returned to the residence armed with a knife.
KCJJ

Iowa City man who accidentally shot passing motorist given maximum fine

The Iowa City man who accidentally shot and wounded a Marine last October has been fined the maximum amount allowed under Iowa City city code. 70-year-old Philip Olson of Brookwood Drive was fined $855 on Thursday by Judge Karen Egerton after he pleaded guilty to a charge of discharging a pellet gun within city limits. Iowa City Police say Olson was shooting at squirrels in his backyard, using a .22 caliber air rifle loaded with a metal pellet, but instead hit 20-year-old Lance Corporal Gabe Heefner as he was driving by on Highway 6 East. Heefner crashed near the intersection with Sycamore Street. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Friends have told KCJJ that Heefner is continuing his recovery.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Four arrested after QC chase with Dodge charging at 111 mph

Four men were arrested Tuesday in Whiteside County — including one wanted for first-degree murder — after a chase where the suspect vehicle zoomed past 100 miles an hour. On June 21, 2022 at approximately 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on I-88, when the Deputy clocked a silver Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a speed of 111 mph, according to a Sheriff’s Department release Wednesday.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Troopers find gun in crashed car after suspect ran off

A 19-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Iowa State troopers say he ran from a crashed car where a gun was found. Dale Shorter Jr. faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – Cannibidol – first offense, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man arrested in Iowa City on drug charges

An Atkins Iowa man was taken into custody Tuesday night after a traffic stop found him in possession of meth. Police stopped 49-year-old Luke Truesdell near the intersection of Bancroft and Tracy at approximately 7 o’clock because his vehicle had no plates attached. When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was allegedly observed, and Truesdell reportedly admitted to having a marijuana pipe inside the car.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man over three times legal limit to drive when charged with OWI

A Cedar Rapids man was allegedly over three times the legal limit to drive when he was arrested for operating under the influence Monday night. Police say 57-year-old Jeffrey Lee of Glass Road Northeast was involved in a single-vehicle accident in his 2001 Chevy Malibu just after 9pm on Amana Road in Swisher. Deputies who arrived on scene reportedly observed Lee with many signs of intoxication, including him staggering around the vehicle, having bloodshot watery eyes, and having the odor of ingested alcohol.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits106.com

Former Bar Owner Charged With Theft From Patron’s Bank Accounts

A former Jackson County bar owner is accused of creating fraudulent debit charges using checking account information of former bar patrons. 39 year old Carly Browne of Maquoketa was arrested and charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with identity theft exceeding $10,000, a felony. According to reports, Browne owned Perxactly’s Bar in Maquoketa. After she closed the business, the Maquoketa Police Department received 10 complaints of fraudulent charges on personal bank accounts. An investigation revealed that Browne used customers’ checking account and routing numbers to create fraudulent debit transactions and transferred the funds into her personal accounts. Investigators identified 18 victims who had been previous patrons of the bar, and Browne was in possession of 55 checks that had been used by bar patrons and were electronically deposited. Browne attempted over $15,000 in fraudulent charges and was able to get $7,500. Browne will have a court appearance on Friday, June 24th.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Police discover stabbing victim in front yard on Muscatine's East 8th Street

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Police discovered a stabbing victim Monday night, June 20 in the front yard of a home on East 8th Street, according to the Muscatine Police Department. Officers responded to the report of the wounded victim at about 10:40 p.m. Monday, police said. Upon arrival, they found 45-year-old Jeramy Hindlebaugh lying on the ground with a stab wound to his leg. Hindlebaugh was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.
voiceofmuscatine.com

MPD asking for public’s help during investigation into armed robbery incident

The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help following an armed robbery that occurred Monday evening. The Muscatine Police Department (MPD) responded at 9:33 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, to a report of an armed robbery at Pearl City Tobacco and Liquor, 200 Green Street, Muscatine. Witnesses reported that the offender entered the store, displayed a handgun, and left with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged with assault after argument turns physical

An Iowa City man was arrested Monday afternoon after an alleged assault on a woman after an argument turned physical. Police went to the Taft Avenue Southeast trailer of 31-year-old Christopher Brown at 4:45 pm on reports of a domestic dispute. According to the victim, the two were engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to the point where Brown held the woman down on a bed and put his hands around her throat, preventing her from getting up.

