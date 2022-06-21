ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids man over three times legal limit to drive when charged with OWI

By jhunter
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cedar Rapids man was allegedly over three times the legal limit to drive when he was arrested for operating under the influence Monday night. Police say 57-year-old Jeffrey...

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

Armed IC man arrested at I-380 accident scene

An armed Iowa City man was arrested at the scene of an accident that tied up traffic on Interstate 380 overnight. The accident shut down southbound I-380 between the Penn Street exit and the bridge over Highway 6 just after 2:30am. Responding Johnson County deputies say they observed a 2017 Ford Edge speed toward a stopped police cruiser before squealing its breaks and coming to a stop. A deputy was next to the vehicle directing traffic to detour using the Forveergreen Road exit.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man who accidentally shot passing motorist given maximum fine

The Iowa City man who accidentally shot and wounded a Marine last October has been fined the maximum amount allowed under Iowa City city code. 70-year-old Philip Olson of Brookwood Drive was fined $855 on Thursday by Judge Karen Egerton after he pleaded guilty to a charge of discharging a pellet gun within city limits. Iowa City Police say Olson was shooting at squirrels in his backyard, using a .22 caliber air rifle loaded with a metal pellet, but instead hit 20-year-old Lance Corporal Gabe Heefner as he was driving by on Highway 6 East. Heefner crashed near the intersection with Sycamore Street. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Friends have told KCJJ that Heefner is continuing his recovery.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Solon man accused of trying to break into ex-spouse’s residence and assaulting a juvenile

A Solon man faces charges that he tried to break into his ex-spouse’s house, assaulting a juvenile in the process. 45-year-old Benjamin Harrison was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Harrison went to the house on Windflower Lane around 10:30pm on June 16th and tried to force his way through the back patio door. A juvenile who was inside the residence tried to stop Harrison, leading to a physical altercation. The fight spilled out into the yard, where Harrison allegedly choked the juvenile. Harrison then fled when other residents called 9-1-1.
SOLON, IA
KCJJ

Transient accused of threatening IC resident with a knife

A transient faces charges that she threatened an Iowa City resident with a knife. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Davis Street just after 2:15 Thursday afternoon for a trespassing compliant. Just before 6:15pm the trespasser, identified as 23-year-old Shyawna Collins, reportedly returned to the residence armed with a knife.
x1071.com

Woman Arrested After Pointing What Appeared To Be A Gun

A woman from East Dubuque faces a felony charge after authorities say she demanded another woman’s watch while holding what appeared to be a handgun Tuesday evening during an incident that began in Dubuque and ended in Asbury. 27 year old Emily Voshell of East Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree robbery. 27 year old Alecia Imhoff of Dubuque told officers that Voshell and 27 year old Devante Kidd of East Dubuque arrived at Imhoff’s place of employment in a vehicle Voshell was driving. Imhoff was told to sit in the backseat, behind Kidd. Once inside the vehicle, Voshell told Imhoff she owed people money and they wanted her watch. Voshell pointed what Imhoff initially believed was a gun at her. Imhoff kicked the gun away from Voshell. Voshell then refused to allow Imhoff to leave the vehicle. Imhoff called 911 when Voshell drove away. Voshell denied pointing a gun at Imhoff and claimed Imhoff had started an altercation. Traffic camera footage showed Voshell driving the vehicle and holding what appeared to be a handgun. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a black airsoft gun.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man arrested in Iowa City on drug charges

An Atkins Iowa man was taken into custody Tuesday night after a traffic stop found him in possession of meth. Police stopped 49-year-old Luke Truesdell near the intersection of Bancroft and Tracy at approximately 7 o’clock because his vehicle had no plates attached. When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was allegedly observed, and Truesdell reportedly admitted to having a marijuana pipe inside the car.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Suspect pleads not guilty to killing two Cedar Rapids men

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kazius Childress, the man accused of killing Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis back in January, has pled not guilty to the charges against him. Childress was arrested by U.S. Marshals back in May after investigators say they were provided video surveillance verifying that Childress shot Lewis and that his vehicle was present at the scene where Johnson was shot.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man arrested for OWI with toddler in car

A North Liberty man was taken into custody for OWI after his reported erratic driving caused him to be stopped by authorities. 22-year-old Kendyl Kent of Alydar Drive was observed on Ranshaw Way North by another motorist, who reported that he was swerving all over the roadway, and that they could smell marijuana possibly coming from Kent’s vehicle.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 9:00 pm, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Cherry Hill Aquatic Center. Pool staff called police who immediately responded. Individuals involved in the fight were identified and banned from the pool with one 14-year-old arrested. No weapons were displayed or used during the fight.
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged with assault after argument turns physical

An Iowa City man was arrested Monday afternoon after an alleged assault on a woman after an argument turned physical. Police went to the Taft Avenue Southeast trailer of 31-year-old Christopher Brown at 4:45 pm on reports of a domestic dispute. According to the victim, the two were engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to the point where Brown held the woman down on a bed and put his hands around her throat, preventing her from getting up.
superhits106.com

Former Bar Owner Charged With Theft From Patron’s Bank Accounts

A former Jackson County bar owner is accused of creating fraudulent debit charges using checking account information of former bar patrons. 39 year old Carly Browne of Maquoketa was arrested and charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with identity theft exceeding $10,000, a felony. According to reports, Browne owned Perxactly’s Bar in Maquoketa. After she closed the business, the Maquoketa Police Department received 10 complaints of fraudulent charges on personal bank accounts. An investigation revealed that Browne used customers’ checking account and routing numbers to create fraudulent debit transactions and transferred the funds into her personal accounts. Investigators identified 18 victims who had been previous patrons of the bar, and Browne was in possession of 55 checks that had been used by bar patrons and were electronically deposited. Browne attempted over $15,000 in fraudulent charges and was able to get $7,500. Browne will have a court appearance on Friday, June 24th.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
superhits106.com

Dubuque Teen To Be Tried As An Adult For Arson

A Dubuque teenager faces an adult charge in relation to an arson fire in May 2021 in Asbury. 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a failure to appear warrant related to a charge of second-degree arson. Reports say Flogel was originally charged as a juvenile in relation to a fire deliberately set at an Asbury residence on May 26th. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury, and 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River previously were sentenced to probation for their roles in the fire, as well as an unrelated flare-gun shooting spree in June 2021 in Dubuque. Flogel was charged as a juvenile in the flare-gun case.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man involved in domestic disturbance arrested on drug charges

An Iowa City man who allegedly fled police responding to a domestic disturbance faces a possible prison sentence after reportedly being found with a large quantity of marijuana. Police responded to the South Van Buren Street residence of 21-year-old Veondre Dillon Saturday night just after 10 o’clock on reports of...
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa grain accident results in death

UPDATE: Wednesday, June 22, 2:53 p.m. — At 1:15 p.m., search and rescue personnel located the missing person dead amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo, in Yarmouth, Iowa (24 miles northwest of Burlington). “On behalf of all first responders, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim […]
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police investigate after 1 injured in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the leg Monday. Muscatine police responded about 10:40 a.m. to the 800 block of 8th Street for a reported person stabbed, according to a media release. According to police, officers found 45-year-old Jeramy Hindlebaugh...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Missing man recovered from collapsed Iowa grain silo

YARMOUTH, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing after a grain silo collapsed in Des Moines County on Tuesday was recovered Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirm. The silo, near the town of Yarmouth, collapsed around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Two men had reportedly just finished unloading a semitrailer full of grain when they heard […]
YARMOUTH, IA

