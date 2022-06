On the heels of a deadly shooting in Uvalde, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that people have a constitutional right to carry handguns for self-defense. The decision, which struck down a New York gun law restricting concealed carry of handguns, will have broad implications in states and cities with strict gun laws. But it won’t impact gun regulation in Texas, which has far more lenient rules.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO