Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania bill would decriminalize fentanyl test strips

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

Pennsylvania lawmakers are advancing legislation that would no longer classify as illegal paraphernalia the test strips that help users identify fentanyl and other potentially deadly chemicals.

A bill passed by the state House unanimously on Monday would amend the state’s Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is far stronger than heroin, gets added to other drugs to make them cheaper, stronger and more dangerous.

Supporters say the change in law will help drug users avoid overdoses by testing for fentanyl without the risk of being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

WTRF- 7News

