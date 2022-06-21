Man from Cabool arrested in Howell County

Willow Springs, MO. – A Birch Tree man has been charged with intoxicated driving following a crash in Butler County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway 51 near Fagus at 1:30 a.m. this morning. A 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Dylan...
Thayer, MO. – An AR man has been arrested after calling to report he had been assaulted. On Wednesday, June 22nd, the Thayer Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call where the caller had reported being assaulted. Upon arrival of the Valero gas station...
On June 16, at around 8:17 a.m., the West Plains Police Department was notified of the theft of a 2018 Gray Dodge Durango that occurred behind the business located at 1004 W. Broadway. According to the statement released by police, the victim was exiting her vehicle at her place of...
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. Emergency crews flew a woman to a hospital Wednesday night following a Pulaski County crash. The crash happened around 6:55 p.m. on Highway 133 near Richland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Misty L. Miller, 31, of Richland, hit a barbed wire fence after she
New troopers will be graduating from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy this Friday including three from the area. The ceremony will take place in the academy gymnasium In Jefferson City. Among the 25 graduates, Noah G. Britt from Gainesville has been assigned to start his duties with...
A Mountain Home girl reported missing over one month ago has been found and a suspect in the case has been arrested. Mountain Home Police Chief Eddie Griffin says law enforcement officers located 14-year-old Sara Gilpin about 8 Wednesday night in rural Marion County. Griffin says 40-year-old Isaac James Melder...
Alton, MO. – A teenager from Alton has been injured following a crash that happened at roughly 3:30PM on Wednesday. Kyndra Bale, 18 of Alton, was the driver of the vehicle, and was travelling on County Road 100, just East of Alton when it happened. Bale ran off the roadway and overturned her 1999 GMC, leading to moderate injuries.
A man fled from Baxter County Sheriff’s Office investigators while being arrested Monday afternoon, injuring one investigator in the process. When 37-year-old J.D. Comstock escaped, he was still wearing one hand cuff and may have stolen a car to make his getaway. The stolen car was found abandoned in Fulton County between Gepp and Viola Tuesday morning.
Fulton County, AR. – A Fulton County woman has been charged with Negligent Homicide after a traffic accident on June 17th. An officer with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was traveling on Highway 9, North of Salem, when he witnessed a head-on traffic collision happen. Upon approaching the...
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News has received more information about the case of the missing Mountain Home girl who was found Wednesday night after being reported missing nearly six weeks ago. It’s not the first time she had run away with the man who is now behind bars.
The Houston Police Department once again has a sergeant on its roster, as officer Travis Thompson was promoted to the rank effective June 20. Thompson has worked in law enforcement since 2013, serving with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Cabool Police Department before joining the HPD in August 2018.
Gainesville, MO. – A two-vehicle accident happened on Saturday, June 18th at roughly 8:10 PM, and has led to the injury of a Gainesville man. A 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling Northbound on Highway 5, North of Gainesville, when they crashed. The Kawasaki was being driven by Franklin Treece, 43 of Gainesville.
Negligent homicide charges have been filed following a crash Friday that claimed the life of a man from Salem. Six total charges have been filed against 54-year-old Kamala Dawn Crone of Horseshoe Bend. Killed in the crash was 45-year-old Robert Trent Zeigler. According to the probable cause statement in the...
Winona, MO. – A man from Michigan has been injured following a crash outside of Winona at roughly 10:38 PM yesterday. A 2012 BMW 1200 Motorcycle was traveling Northbound on Missouri Highway 19, 7 miles South of Winona, when it crashed. The rider was John Putt, 69 of Clinton Michigan.
West Plains, MO. – On June 12th of 2022, at roughly 6:45PM, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office received information from a caller stating that they located a vehicle that was reported as stolen, passing the Fairgrounds in West Plains. Deputy Hummel responded to the call and was able...
Texas County saw its first heat-related death on the first day of summer, Tuesday, June 21. In 2021, the county lost three citizens due to high temperatures, all of which were considered preventable. Marie Lasater, the coroner, would like to remind residents to be mindful of the temperature, to drink...
Cabool, MO. – An Arkansas man was seriously injured near Cabool after a crash on Saturday, June 18th. A 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide was traveling Westbound on Highway 63 East of Cabool, MO. It was being ridden by Raymond Kellogg, 77 of Flippin, AR. The crash occurred as Kellogg ran off the left side of the roadway, causing the motorcycle to overturn and eject Kellogg.
A school district in Pulaski County sent students home early Wednesday because of a threat, according to posts on a district Facebook page.
A 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened on Highway 5, south of Lebanon, early Tuesday morning. At 1:35 am, Amy Anderson, 19, of Lebanon, was driving a 2006 Jeep Cherokee. The Jeep went off the...
A Lebanon woman faces several charges after being picked up Monday night by the highway patrol in Laclede County. The highway patrol indicates 56-year-old Jean Canape is accused of DWI-prior offender, resisting arrest, C&I driving with a crash, leaving the scene of an accident and not having insurance.
