Stevens County, MN

Court appearance Tuesday for woman accused of stabbing patient in a Morris group home

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Morris MN-) A court appearance is slated for today for a 24-year-old Circle Pines woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing another woman in the face, back and torso at a group home in...

www.willmarradio.com

willmarradio.com

Trial for Willmar rape suspect moved from June to August

For the second time, the trial for a Willmar rape suspect has been moved into the future. Originally, 19-year-old Davion Powell of Racine Wisconsin was going to stand trial on 5 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct and 2 counts of Theft February 7th, but the trial was moved to June 27th. On Thursday, a settlement conferernce for Powell took place, and it was decided to move his trial back two months to August 22nd. Another settlement conference takes place August 8th.
WILLMAR, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Boy pulled from Alexandria hotel swimming pool dies

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria earlier this month. He is identified as Japheth Peng. A release from the police deptartment did not say where Peng was from. Police and other...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
gowatertown.net

Six year-old boy drowns in Minnesota hotel swimming pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, Minnesota earlier this month. He is identified as Japheth Peng. A release from the police department did not say where Peng from from. Police and...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Stevens County, MN
Stevens County, MN
Morris, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Southern Minnesota News

2 Minnesota River deaths under investigation in Renville County

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths in separate incidents on the Minnesota River Sunday. Just before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a body caught in a log jam on the river between Franklin and Morton. The body of an adult male, identified as Matthew James Wrobleski, 48, of Willmar, was recovered from the water. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man hurt in paraglider crash near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) A Minneapolis man is hospitalized after a paraglider accident near Lake Lillian Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 1220 p.m. they received a call that a paraglider had crashed from a height of about 100 feet near the intersection of 225th Avenue and 180th Street Southeast, which is about 5 miles southeast of Lake Lillian. The 59-year-old pilot had just begun his ascent when shifting winds caused the tiny aircraft to crash. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, and his name has not been released.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
knuj.net

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
#Group Home#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime#Circle Pines
willmarradio.com

Stearns County resident in their 40s succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Early primary voting begins Friday, Kandiyohi County removes ballot drop box

(Willmar MN-) Early voting for the 2022 primary election begins Friday. In Kandiyohi County there are primaries for 3rd District Kandiyohi County Commissioner and Kandiyohi County Sheriff, and in Willmar, for mayor. The Kandiyohi County Board has decided to remove the ballot drop box at the county office building in Willmar. County Commissioner Duane Anderson says some felt the drop box made it easier to commit voter fraud...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Matthew Wrobleski

Matthew James Wrobleski, 48, of Willmar, died Sunday, June 19th. His funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Friday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.hafh.org.
WILLMAR, MN
DL-Online

Storm damages reported in Ottertail, Henning, Battle Lake area

OTTERTAIL — Monday night, June 20, severe thunderstorms struck the region with strong winds wreaking havoc on portions of central Minnesota including damage reported in the Henning, Ottertail and Battle Lake regions. The storm came after temperatures topped out near 100 degrees on Monday afternoon. Observers near Ottertail reported...
BATTLE LAKE, MN
mprnews.org

One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Big Stone; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Otter Tail; Pope; Sherburne; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wright; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 406 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON BIG STONE CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON OTTER TAIL POPE SHERBURNE STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota Until 1:00 a.m.

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright County until 1 a.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms may develop this evening and could contain large hail and damaging winds. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Darrin Ogdahl

Darrin D. Ogdahl, age 51, of Spicer, passed away Wednesday, June 22, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 29, at Vinje Lutheran Church. Interment will be at the Spicer City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at Vinje Lutheran Church and will also continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.comDarrin was born in Willmar, MN on June 12th, 1971. He was the son of Marcia (Lovander) Ogdahl and Daniel Ogdahl. Darrin was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. Darrin was a graduate from New London-Spicer high school where he was active in football, basketball, and baseball. He went on to college at Willmar Community College (Ridgewater) and Southwest State University (SMSU), where he was also active in baseball and made All-Conference team.
SPICER, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar Fests 2022 begin Wednesday

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Fests 2022 kicks off this morning with Coffee with the Candidates at 9 at The Goodness Coffee House. Willmar Fests President James Miller says this is an unusual year, because there are only 3 candidates for three ambassador posts... Your browser does not support the audio element.

