The Los Angeles Lakers have made it perfectly clear that they do not plan to give up first-round picks to move Russell Westbrook, but if a deal came along that wouldn't require significant draft compensation? That might be another story. Until now, interest in the former MVP point guard has appeared tepid, but in recent days, there has been a bit of buzz about one team in particular: the Charlotte Hornets. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Charlotte's interest in Westbrook is "real."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO