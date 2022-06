Click here to read the full article. Paramount, Disney, Netflix, Comcast and Conde Nast will cover the travel costs for employees seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Variety has confirmed. Disney reached out to employees Friday to state they recognize the “impact” of the Supreme Court’s decision and “remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care” for all Disney employees and their families, which includes family planning and reproductive care, “no matter where they live.” For Disney employees unable to access a medical service, including abortions, in one location, they have a travel benefit...

