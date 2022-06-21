State Roundup: Schulz camp warns of Dem meddling to sway GOP primary; decision nears on new FBI HQ; Maryland ranks 6th in Covid response

Thirty-three Virginia counties or county equivalents placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with six ranked among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, and grocery store access are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and housing to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance.

