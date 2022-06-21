State Roundup: Schulz camp warns of Dem meddling to sway GOP primary; decision nears on new FBI HQ; Maryland ranks 6th in Covid response
SCHULZ CAMP WARNS OF DEM MEDDLING IN GOP PRIMARY: Kelly Schulz’s campaign for the Republican nomination for governor is warning its supporters that Democrats may soon be meddling in their primary. In one letter to supporters, Schulz senior campaign advisor Doug Mayer suggested that the Democratic Party has focused advertisements against...marylandreporter.com
Comments / 0