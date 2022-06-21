ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

State Roundup: Schulz camp warns of Dem meddling to sway GOP primary; decision nears on new FBI HQ; Maryland ranks 6th in Covid response

By About
Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SCHULZ CAMP WARNS OF DEM MEDDLING IN GOP PRIMARY: Kelly Schulz’s campaign for the Republican nomination for governor is warning its supporters that Democrats may soon be meddling in their primary. In one letter to supporters, Schulz senior campaign advisor Doug Mayer suggested that the Democratic Party has focused advertisements against...

marylandreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Pennsylvania’s far-right, Trump-endorsed candidate was nominated for governor. Is Maryland’s next?

Sixteen miles north of the Mason-Dixon Line, Dan Cox was celebrating. The Maryland candidate for governor took the stage, basking in the victory of a campaign built on ultraconservative policies like strict anti-abortion laws and the outlawing of any kind of mask or vaccine mandates, of targeting transgender issues in schools and questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “I am ...
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Muriel Bowser is the lesser evil in DC mayoral primary

Sunday night was supposed to be dedicated to Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations. Instead, two families in Washington, D.C., are mourning the loss of their children to gun violence. A 15-year-old boy was shot, while a police officer and two civilians were wounded at a Juneteenth celebration near 14th...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Landover, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Deadline

Major Hollywood Companies Vow To Cover Travel For Employees Seeking Abortions In Wake Of SCOTUS Ruling

Click here to read the full article. As reaction to the Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion rights in America sweeps the nation, Hollywood studios are focusing on the protection of employees’ access to health benefits, including travel. As of yet, they haven’t opined on the controversial decision by the conservative court. A Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson said the company is “committed to offering our employees across the country access to consistent and comprehensive healthcare services. In light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision, we immediately expanded our healthcare benefits options to cover transportation expenses for employees and their covered family members...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Washington, DC, snags 'worst-run city' in America ranking: Study

Ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary election, Washington, D.C. , was ranked the worst-run city in America based on its financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Ranking second and third to last are San Francisco and New York City, respectively. According to the study by WalletHub ,...
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Virginia

Thirty-three Virginia counties or county equivalents placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with six ranked among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, and grocery store access are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and housing to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Stateline

This State Will Hire You—No College Degree Required

With record numbers of state jobs going unfilled since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland was in a bind. So, officials decided to eliminate the four-year degree requirement for thousands of those jobs—from parole agents to information technology specialists to nursing assistants—becoming the first state to do so.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy