One of the things that's very important to people is their hair. Some people like to have long luscious locks that they can style however they like, others like to keep braids in their hair, even the occasional afro will make an appearance, but many choose to keep what is considered a "clean cut". Also, barbershops have become a scared place for men, a place of culture where many conversations, debates, and other manly things occur as a safe place. Most people don't change their barber for years and are there to see them grow through the years.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO