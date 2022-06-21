ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Watch CNBC's full interview with Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane on company split

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKellogg CEO Steve Cahillane sits down with CNBC's Sara Eisen to...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Kellogg Asks Kirkland for Legal Advice on Three-Way Split (1)

Kirkland & Ellis is advising Kellogg Co. in its split into three independent companies, helping the maker of Rice Krispies cereal and Cheez-It crackers through a process expected to finish next year. Kellogg will split into companies focused on global snacking, North American cereals, and plant-based foods, the company said...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Cutting Workforce, Kellogg Splitting In 3 Companies And Other Top Financial Stories Tuesday, June 21

Rolls Royce Holdings plc RYCEY doled out £2,000 ($2,458) to ~70% of its U.K. staff to beat the inflation in a first-of-its-kind move. The economy battled inflation and has aggravated by the labor crisis, supply chain disruptions, post-Brexit, and Ukraine crisis after an initial rebound from the pandemic. Rolls...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon CEO acknowledges loss of Black leaders in internal memo

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote an email to employees that included “We have a lot of work left to do,” addressing the recent Black senior executive departures. Both were among the company’s few top Black executives. Boler-Davis was the only Black member of Amazon’s “S-team,” which is the company’s senior leadership team.
BUSINESS
CNBC

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Meta Founder, Chairman & CEO Mark Zuckerberg Speaks with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Meta Founder, Chairman & CEO Mark Zuckerberg on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Wednesday, June 22nd. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/06/22/metas-mark-zuckerberg-on-seeing-a-massive-economy-around-the-metaverse.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. PART...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc
CNBC

Amazon loses two Black executives, including one on leadership team

The head of warehouses, Alicia Boler-Davis, and transportation, David Bozeman, are departing the company. The move comes after Amazon announced earlier this month that former CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark would soon resign. Alicia Boler-Davis was in the running for the operations lead position, which CEO Andy Jassy gave...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2022: FedEx, Accenture And More

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.35 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.7% to $284.35 in after-hours trading. Steelcase Inc. SCS reported upbeat results for...
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Wants To Cut 10% of Tesla’s Salaried Staff

Elon Musk has announced that will cut 10% of its salaried staff over the next few months. Speaking at Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, the CEO predicted that a recession would take place in the United States sometime soon, Reuters reported. On the possibility of an upcoming recession,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Smith & Wesson Brands Stock After Hours?

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI shares are flat in Thursday's after-hours session. Although the company announced better-than-expected financial results, moderate demand for firearms led to lower revenue year-over-year. Smith & Wesson said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 43.9% year-over-year to $181.3 million, which beat the estimate of $179.85 million, according to...
MARKETS
CNBC

Why this Twitter VP plans vacations a year in advance and schedules a meeting her first day back

Working for a company with an unlimited vacation policy isn't always as great as it seems. Some reports indicate people with unlimited PTO end up taking fewer days off than those with a fixed policy. And the free-for-all could leave people wondering how much is too much time to request off. Roughly 1 in 3 American employees with an unlimited PTO policy is afraid of abusing it, according to an April survey from New View Strategies, a management consultancy.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Netflix Flirts With NBCUniversal, Google To Beat Subscriber Slowdown

Comcast Corp's CMCSA NBCUniversal and Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google emerged as top contenders to help Netflix, Inc NFLX create an advertising-supported tier of its service, the Wall Street Journal reports. Netflix weighed multiple tie-ups in recent weeks to boost revenue by selling ads around its programming. A partnership with...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: London-based SumUp pins $8.5B valuation with $624M debt-equity round

Hey, folks! Me again. As I’m sure it had you on the edge of your seat, I’m pleased to report that the team wasn’t completely dissatisfied with my inaugural work (it’s here in case you missed it), and so they’ve agreed to let me have another go. In other uplifting news, it’s nearly the end of the week. And if you’re staring outside at the same New York City skyline I am, the weather’s beautiful. Get that vitamin D in when you’re able.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy