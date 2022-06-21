Watch CNBC's full interview with Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane on company split

Kirkland & Ellis is advising Kellogg Co. in its split into three independent companies, helping the maker of Rice Krispies cereal and Cheez-It crackers through a process expected to finish next year. Kellogg will split into companies focused on global snacking, North American cereals, and plant-based foods, the company said...
Rolls Royce Holdings plc RYCEY doled out £2,000 ($2,458) to ~70% of its U.K. staff to beat the inflation in a first-of-its-kind move. The economy battled inflation and has aggravated by the labor crisis, supply chain disruptions, post-Brexit, and Ukraine crisis after an initial rebound from the pandemic. Rolls...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote an email to employees that included “We have a lot of work left to do,” addressing the recent Black senior executive departures. Both were among the company’s few top Black executives. Boler-Davis was the only Black member of Amazon’s “S-team,” which is the company’s senior leadership team.
WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Meta Founder, Chairman & CEO Mark Zuckerberg on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Wednesday, June 22nd. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/06/22/metas-mark-zuckerberg-on-seeing-a-massive-economy-around-the-metaverse.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. PART...
The head of warehouses, Alicia Boler-Davis, and transportation, David Bozeman, are departing the company. The move comes after Amazon announced earlier this month that former CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark would soon resign. Alicia Boler-Davis was in the running for the operations lead position, which CEO Andy Jassy gave...
"We're in a scenario where we have a stagflationary environment," Bass told CNBC Thursday.At the same time, the Fed won't be able to stop energy and food prices from climbing higher. The US could hit a recession before the end of this year or by early 2023, according to the...
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Exxon Mobil — Shares of Exxon Mobil jumped 6.3% after Credit Suisse upgraded them to outperform from neutral and said they can jump another 45% from current levels. The oil and gas company's divergent corporate strategy sets it up well to capitalize on the jump in oil prices, the firm said.
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.35 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.7% to $284.35 in after-hours trading. Steelcase Inc. SCS reported upbeat results for...
Elon Musk has announced that will cut 10% of its salaried staff over the next few months. Speaking at Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, the CEO predicted that a recession would take place in the United States sometime soon, Reuters reported. On the possibility of an upcoming recession,...
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI shares are flat in Thursday's after-hours session. Although the company announced better-than-expected financial results, moderate demand for firearms led to lower revenue year-over-year. Smith & Wesson said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 43.9% year-over-year to $181.3 million, which beat the estimate of $179.85 million, according to...
When Jackson Aw was introduced to blockchain technology in 2018, he "didn't get it at all." "Can someone dumb it down even further for me? Like, can you just tell me what I can get as a consumer?" That was four years ago. Today, Aw, seems to have the answer...
FTX, Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, agreed to provide crypto lender BlockFi with a $250 million revolving credit facility. Alameda, Bankman-Fried's quantitative trading firm, committed $500 million in financing to Voyager Digital, a crypto brokerage. Bankman-Fried has emerged as something of a savior for the $900 billion crypto market as it faces...
Working for a company with an unlimited vacation policy isn't always as great as it seems. Some reports indicate people with unlimited PTO end up taking fewer days off than those with a fixed policy. And the free-for-all could leave people wondering how much is too much time to request off. Roughly 1 in 3 American employees with an unlimited PTO policy is afraid of abusing it, according to an April survey from New View Strategies, a management consultancy.
Comcast Corp's CMCSA NBCUniversal and Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google emerged as top contenders to help Netflix, Inc NFLX create an advertising-supported tier of its service, the Wall Street Journal reports. Netflix weighed multiple tie-ups in recent weeks to boost revenue by selling ads around its programming. A partnership with...
Tesla Inc TSLA was featured as the call of the day Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: Morgan Stanley reiterated Tesla with an Overweight rating and lowered its price target from $1,300 to $1,200. The analyst firm also trimmed its second-quarter estimates, citing lower volumes amid supply chain disruptions.
Tesla Inc TSLA was featured as the call of the day Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: Morgan Stanley reiterated Tesla with an Overweight rating and lowered its price target from $1,300 to $1,200. The analyst firm also trimmed its second-quarter estimates, citing lower volumes amid supply chain disruptions.
