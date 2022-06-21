Watch CNBC's full interview with Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane on company split

Hey, folks! Me again. As I’m sure it had you on the edge of your seat, I’m pleased to report that the team wasn’t completely dissatisfied with my inaugural work (it’s here in case you missed it), and so they’ve agreed to let me have another go. In other uplifting news, it’s nearly the end of the week. And if you’re staring outside at the same New York City skyline I am, the weather’s beautiful. Get that vitamin D in when you’re able.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO