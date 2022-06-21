ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Georgia county tosses out hundreds of speeding tickets over radar gun testing lapse

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Er1Yj_0gHCWk2I00

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is tossing out 264 speeding tickets after police disclosed that they were behind in testing required to ensure their speed detectors were accurate.

Glynn County police officers handed out the tickets for more than two months after certification of their radar and LIDAR speed-detecting equipment had lapsed March 31, The Brunswick News reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police immediately notified county Solicitor General Maria Lugue, who prosecutes traffic citations, when the problem was discovered June 2, Lugue said. Officers also performed an audit to identify all speeding tickets issued during that period.

Lugue said not just speeding citations were affected. She’s also dismissing any additional charges, such as driving on a suspended license, that resulted from traffic stops that resulted from the use of any speed-detection equipment with lapsed certification.

Radar and LIDAR devices used by police must be inspected regularly to make sure they’re working correctly. Devices that pass an annual inspection receive a compliance certification.

LaGrange Police Chief Louis Dekmar, a former president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, said Glynn County did the right thing by openly acknowledging the mistake once it was detected.

“Dismissing these cases does not mean the citations weren’t legitimate,” Dekmar said. “It says to the community that we as a department hold themselves to a certain standard.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Alpharetta officers first in country to use police smart cards The cars show the officer's name, rank and more when people file reports.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
wfxg.com

UPDATED: FBI executing search warrant at local church

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The FBI is on the scene of the Assembly of Prayer off of Old Tobacco Road. According to an FBI spokesperson, they are executing a search warrant. They did not make any additional information about their investigation available. FOX54 News Now has learned that the FBI is also conducting a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayers in Hinesville, Georgia.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Glynn County drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse

A Georgia county is tossing out 264 speeding tickets after police disclosed that they were behind in testing required to ensure their speed detectors were accurate. County police officers handed out the tickets for more than two months after certification of their radar and LIDAR speed-detecting equipment had lapsed March 31, The Brunswick News reported.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
State
Georgia State
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Alpharetta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wfxg.com

'They took my baby away from me' Mother of Assembly of Prayer member speaks out

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first on the scene Thursday morning when FBI agents aided the Assembly of Prayer Church off of Old Tobacco Road. Agents stayed on the scene for hours Thursday as they came in and out of the building several times. A mother of a member of the church, who didn't want to be identified, tells FOX54 that the church needs to be shut down.
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Body found in Ellabell Sunday morning, GBI says

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was found dead on Sunday in Ellabell and officials are unclear how he died. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said an ATV driver discovered the body Sunday morning around 11. Deputies found the body in a wooded area on Red Bug Road. GBI identified the person as Bradley […]
ELLABELL, GA
WSAV News 3

Driver dies in crash in Liberty County Sunday morning

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A person died in a car crash in the unincorporated area of Liberty County Sunday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Jonathan Edwards, the driver of a Ford Mustang was been killed when his car — which was traveling southbound on Seabrook Island Drive — left the roadway, striking […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lidar#The Brunswick News
WJCL

Attention Tybee Island beachgoers: Health department issues water advisory

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. The following statement was issued Wednesday by the Chatham County Health Department:. "The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for Strand Beach at the Pier, which extends from 11th Street to 18th Street, on Tybee Island. This advisory is only for the specified area and does not impact any other beach locations on the island.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WALB 10

Douglas man arrested in Atkinson Co. homicide

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas man is accused of killing a woman in her home, according to Atkinson County Sheriff David Moore. Moore said on June 15, Anita Floyd was killed in her home in Pearson. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was contacted to take over the case....
DOUGLAS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
157K+
Followers
112K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy