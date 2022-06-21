Voters line up for primaries in DC, Virginia

He’s never run for elected office before, but Montgomery County Democrat Jon Baron says his background in policy positions him uniquely for his foray into politics. Baron, one of several Democrats running in the July 19th primary, joins Jim on "The Final 5" to make a case for his campaign.
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hanley Energy, Irish-owned global innovators in Critical Power and Energy Management solutions, will invest $8 million to expand its Hanley Energy Electrical division in Loudoun County. The company will open a new facility at 44381 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn to meet the increasing demand for installation and service of its equipment serving the growing data center market. The project will create 343 new jobs, including electricians and apprentice electricians.
Virginia's lax campaign finance laws are once again in the spotlight for opening the door to corruption. Virginia is the Wild West of campaign finance laws. Just about anything goes as long as you report it. And a new report from the Coalition for Integrity says that doesn't even apply to all the dark money that sloshes around Virginia.
The Virginia's 8th Congressional District covers all or part of Fairfax County, Arlington County. The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Virginia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.
D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson says he’s ready to support Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request that Congress sell or transfer the RFK Stadium campus to the city, but only on the condition that no future football stadium be built there. Mendelson spelled out his stance in a letter to...
Yolanda Flowers has made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the Democratic nomination for governor in Alabama’s primary election. According to AL.com, Flowers won with over 55% of the vote, beating State Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier, another Black woman candidate. The Democrat who has worked in academia for 20 years and has never held political office. Her platform called for a “reconstruction” of the state, which included increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, raising the age for gun purchases in Alabama from 18 years old to 21, and improving access to healthcare in the state.
(DC News Now) — The 2022 primary election kicked off Tuesday for Virginia and Washington, DC. Here is what happened. Virginia Democrat Don Beyer and Republican Ben Cline highlighted a night where all 11 incumbent members of Congress in Virginia advanced to the November general election. But the main attraction was the Republican primary in […]
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Elizabeth Martin is busy shifting through paperwork and answering questions as the Winchester election director leads her community through the confusion of redistricting in Virginia. “We’ve had thousands of phone calls. Why did I get this letter?” she said as she refers to the state letter...
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser may have won the democratic primary for mayor of Washington DC, but the race isn’t over yet. She now heads to the November general election, which means four more months of defending her record in office. “I was the first...
Jollibee will open in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sunday, June 26., according to a press release. The chicken chain will open its latest store sat 4809 Beauregard Street. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. "We received an incredibly warm welcome last year when we first opened...
The Republican primary election is taking place today June 21 with polls open until 7 p.m.. A primary election is for registered voters to decide who they believe will be the best candidate for their political party in the general election. Virginia utilizes an open primary process in which registered...
Three states hold notable election contests on Tuesday: Virginia has statewide primaries, while Georgia and Alabama have runoffs. In Virginia, two Democratic incumbents in competitive congressional districts await to see who their Republican challengers will be. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.
Brian Schwalb bested on Tuesday his two challengers in the Democratic primary for the second-ever elected attorney general in Washington, D.C., clearing the way for him to assume the role after the November general election. Schwalb's victory brings a close to a contentious primary season, ending a monthslong fight for...
Hanley first set up shop in Loudoun County in 2016 with the construction of their United States headquarters. The new facility is intended to house the company's service division and many of the 343 new jobs will be electricians and apprentice electricians.
D.C. Mayor (D) The winner of the Democratic primary is the prohibitive favorite in the November general election in the heavily Democratic city. That would make Bowser the second mayor to win three consecutive terms, tying with Marion Barry, who presided over the city continuously from 1979 to 1991. The...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginians head to the polls Tuesday for the mid-term Congressional primaries. The turnout is expected to be light. The most hotly contested race locally is in the Second District, a seat occupied by two-term incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria. Four Republicans are on the ballot, fighting...
