Voters line up for primaries in DC, Virginia

Yolanda Flowers has made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the Democratic nomination for governor in Alabama’s primary election. According to AL.com, Flowers won with over 55% of the vote, beating State Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier, another Black woman candidate. The Democrat who has worked in academia for 20 years and has never held political office. Her platform called for a “reconstruction” of the state, which included increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, raising the age for gun purchases in Alabama from 18 years old to 21, and improving access to healthcare in the state.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO