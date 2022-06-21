ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Voters line up for primaries in DC, Virginia

By Melanie Alnwick
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Tuesday is primary day in Washington, D.C. and Virginia where voters are heading to the...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: Jon Baron runs for MD Governor

He’s never run for elected office before, but Montgomery County Democrat Jon Baron says his background in policy positions him uniquely for his foray into politics. Baron, one of several Democrats running in the July 19th primary, joins Jim on "The Final 5" to make a case for his campaign.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Hanley Energy to expand in Virginia, creating 343 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hanley Energy, Irish-owned global innovators in Critical Power and Energy Management solutions, will invest $8 million to expand its Hanley Energy Electrical division in Loudoun County. The company will open a new facility at 44381 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn to meet the increasing demand for installation and service of its equipment serving the growing data center market. The project will create 343 new jobs, including electricians and apprentice electricians.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Elections
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Washington, DC
momcollective.com

4 Best Lavender Fields in the DMV

I think the first time I really started using lavender was when preparing to bring home my first baby. We got our room all ready, complete with a diffuser that I would fill with lavender essential oil. We used it nightly. My husband always kind of rolls his eyes at my use of essential oils, but there is research that inhaled lavender improved the sleep of certain patients.
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mayor
BET

Yolanda Flowers Becomes The First Black Woman To Win The Democratic Nomination For Governor In Alabama’s Primary Election

Yolanda Flowers has made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the Democratic nomination for governor in Alabama’s primary election. According to AL.com, Flowers won with over 55% of the vote, beating State Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier, another Black woman candidate. The Democrat who has worked in academia for 20 years and has never held political office. Her platform called for a “reconstruction” of the state, which included increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, raising the age for gun purchases in Alabama from 18 years old to 21, and improving access to healthcare in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
WDVM 25

What we learned from Virginia and DC’s primary results

(DC News Now) — The 2022 primary election kicked off Tuesday for Virginia and Washington, DC. Here is what happened. Virginia Democrat Don Beyer and Republican Ben Cline highlighted a night where all 11 incumbent members of Congress in Virginia advanced to the November general election. But the main attraction was the Republican primary in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Redistricting shakes up elections for voters in Virginia

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Elizabeth Martin is busy shifting through paperwork and answering questions as the Winchester election director leads her community through the confusion of redistricting in Virginia. “We’ve had thousands of phone calls. Why did I get this letter?” she said as she refers to the state letter...
VIRGINIA STATE
globalcirculate.com

Mayor Bowser looks towards November, defends her record

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser may have won the democratic primary for mayor of Washington DC, but the race isn’t over yet. She now heads to the November general election, which means four more months of defending her record in office. “I was the first...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
QSR Web

Jollibee to open in Alexandria, Virginia

Jollibee will open in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sunday, June 26., according to a press release. The chicken chain will open its latest store sat 4809 Beauregard Street. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. "We received an incredibly warm welcome last year when we first opened...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theriver953.com

Republicans primary in Virginia today 6/21

The Republican primary election is taking place today June 21 with polls open until 7 p.m.. A primary election is for registered voters to decide who they believe will be the best candidate for their political party in the general election. Virginia utilizes an open primary process in which registered...
VIRGINIA STATE
WEKU

Here are the key primary election results from Virginia

Three states hold notable election contests on Tuesday: Virginia has statewide primaries, while Georgia and Alabama have runoffs. In Virginia, two Democratic incumbents in competitive congressional districts await to see who their Republican challengers will be. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Brian Schwalb wins key Democratic primary for DC attorney general

Brian Schwalb bested on Tuesday his two challengers in the Democratic primary for the second-ever elected attorney general in Washington, D.C., clearing the way for him to assume the role after the November general election. Schwalb's victory brings a close to a contentious primary season, ending a monthslong fight for...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Election Results: Bowser Wins Democratic Primary for Mayor

D.C. Mayor (D) The winner of the Democratic primary is the prohibitive favorite in the November general election in the heavily Democratic city. That would make Bowser the second mayor to win three consecutive terms, tying with Marion Barry, who presided over the city continuously from 1979 to 1991. The...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy