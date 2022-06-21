This Company Has The Best Reputation In America

The last few years have been difficult for American consumers. From COVID-19 lockdowns to supply chain issues and now skyrocketing inflation, the goods and services that Americans have come to rely on have grown harder to find and afford.

However, not all major companies have struggled with the same issues. Some of the best-known brands in America have been able to exceed customer expectations by offering high-quality products, operating ethically, and providing a welcoming environment for consumers.

To determine the companies with the best reputations in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2022 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings . The report used a 2022 poll of over 33,000 Americans to determine the 100 most well-known companies. Respondents scored companies on an index of several key factors, including trust, ethics, products/service, and culture.

The most beloved brands fall into a few similar categories. Several grocery store chains feature very highly on the list. At a time when groceries are getting more expensive due to inflation, respondents to the Axios-Harris Poll survey still felt positively about these stores, giving them high scores in the products category. These are the 20 groceries driving up your food bill the most.

Many other entries on the list of companies with the best reputations also provide essential services, like car manufacturers, tech companies, and insurance providers. These companies help to get people around, keep them healthy, and allow them to work and stay connected. In addition to providing essential services, these companies have also avoided the types of major scandals plaguing other big businesses such as employee mistreatment, financial misdeeds, ethical issues with production or the products themselves, or any number of other public relations blemishes. These problems can be so damaging that companies are forced to scrap their whole public image as well as their name to salvage the company. These are the companies that changed their names after scandals.

20. Subaru

> 2022 reputation score: 78.8

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: -6

19. Publix Supermarkets

> 2022 reputation score: 78.8

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +4

18. The Home Depot

> 2022 reputation score: 78.9

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +27

17. USAA

> 2022 reputation score: 78.9

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: -5

16. UPS

> 2022 reputation score: 78.9

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +3

15. Microsoft

> 2022 reputation score: 79.0

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +21

14. Berkshire Hathaway

> 2022 reputation score: 79.1

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +13

13. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

> 2022 reputation score: 79.2

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: N/A

12. Tesla Motors

> 2022 reputation score: 79.5

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: -4

11. IBM

> 2022 reputation score: 79.5

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +28

10. Sony

> 2022 reputation score: 79.6

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +24

9. Honda Motor Company

> 2022 reputation score: 80.1

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: -7

8. Amazon.com

> 2022 reputation score: 80.3

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +2

7. Toyota Motor Corporation

> 2022 reputation score: 80.3

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +11

6. Samsung

> 2022 reputation score: 80.5

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +25

5. Wegmans

> 2022 reputation score: 80.6

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +8

4. The Hershey Company

> 2022 reputation score: 81.8

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: N/A

3. Patagonia

> 2022 reputation score: 81.8

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: -2

2. HEB Grocery

> 2022 reputation score: 82.0

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: N/A

1. Trader Joe's

> 2022 reputation score: 82.4

> Change in rank, 2021-2022: N/A

