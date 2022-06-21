ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

This Company Has The Best Reputation In America

By Grant Suneson
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCkD2_0gHCVk4V00 The last few years have been difficult for American consumers. From COVID-19 lockdowns to supply chain issues and now skyrocketing inflation, the goods and services that Americans have come to rely on have grown harder to find and afford.

However, not all major companies have struggled with the same issues. Some of the best-known brands in America have been able to exceed customer expectations by offering high-quality products, operating ethically, and providing a welcoming environment for consumers.

To determine the companies with the best reputations in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2022 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings . The report used a 2022 poll of over 33,000 Americans to determine the 100 most well-known companies. Respondents scored companies on an index of several key factors, including trust, ethics, products/service, and culture.

The most beloved brands fall into a few similar categories. Several grocery store chains feature very highly on the list. At a time when groceries are getting more expensive due to inflation, respondents to the Axios-Harris Poll survey still felt positively about these stores, giving them high scores in the products category. These are the 20 groceries driving up your food bill the most.

Many other entries on the list of companies with the best reputations also provide essential services, like car manufacturers, tech companies, and insurance providers. These companies help to get people around, keep them healthy, and allow them to work and stay connected. In addition to providing essential services, these companies have also avoided the types of major scandals plaguing other big businesses such as employee mistreatment, financial misdeeds, ethical issues with production or the products themselves, or any number of other public relations blemishes. These problems can be so damaging that companies are forced to scrap their whole public image as well as their name to salvage the company. These are the companies that changed their names after scandals.

Click here to see the company that has the best rep u tation in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDuPt_0gHCVk4V00

20. Subaru
> 2022 reputation score: 78.8
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: -6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEKqL_0gHCVk4V00

19. Publix Supermarkets
> 2022 reputation score: 78.8
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +4

ALSO READ: 20 Groceries Driving Up Your Food Bill the Most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4BQY_0gHCVk4V00

18. The Home Depot
> 2022 reputation score: 78.9
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHZdb_0gHCVk4V00

17. USAA
> 2022 reputation score: 78.9
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: -5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34os6C_0gHCVk4V00

16. UPS
> 2022 reputation score: 78.9
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17lAIf_0gHCVk4V00

15. Microsoft
> 2022 reputation score: 79.0
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciTFN_0gHCVk4V00

14. Berkshire Hathaway
> 2022 reputation score: 79.1
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +13

ALSO READ: The City With the Most Expensive Groceries in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtEMk_0gHCVk4V00

13. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
> 2022 reputation score: 79.2
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlJE5_0gHCVk4V00

12. Tesla Motors
> 2022 reputation score: 79.5
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: -4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04QWNr_0gHCVk4V00

11. IBM
> 2022 reputation score: 79.5
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAauy_0gHCVk4V00

10. Sony
> 2022 reputation score: 79.6
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBlh4_0gHCVk4V00

9. Honda Motor Company
> 2022 reputation score: 80.1
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: -7

ALSO READ: Companies That Changed Their Names After Scandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2EKJ_0gHCVk4V00

8. Amazon.com
> 2022 reputation score: 80.3
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXb81_0gHCVk4V00

7. Toyota Motor Corporation
> 2022 reputation score: 80.3
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3nwy_0gHCVk4V00

6. Samsung
> 2022 reputation score: 80.5
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3krpUL_0gHCVk4V00

5. Wegmans
> 2022 reputation score: 80.6
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: +8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idHGH_0gHCVk4V00

4. The Hershey Company
> 2022 reputation score: 81.8
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: N/A

ALSO READ: These Are The Companies That Avoid Paying Taxes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHLuy_0gHCVk4V00

3. Patagonia
> 2022 reputation score: 81.8
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: -2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RF60J_0gHCVk4V00

2. HEB Grocery
> 2022 reputation score: 82.0
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkJp4_0gHCVk4V00

1. Trader Joe's
> 2022 reputation score: 82.4
> Change in rank, 2021-2022: N/A

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Tech Companies#United States#The Hershey Company#Publix Supermarkets#Americans#Axios Harris Poll
ZDNet

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Hell hath no fury like an American Airlines pilot who wishes they were flying for a different airline. This seems the troubling conclusion as American's pilots continue the battering of their own management. In public. Yes, even on social media. The pilots' union, the Allied Pilots Association, has consistently been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Publix
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

A Black couple who retired early says there's a 'Black tax' on common wealth-building strategies

Kiersten and Julien Saunders left their corporate jobs before they turned 40. They joined the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) community. However, the couple didn't feel like the wealth-building strategies they learned accounted for their lived experience. This article is part of the "Re/Thinking Re/Tirement" series focused on inspiring financial planning...
ATLANTA, GA
SFGate

Amazon calls cops, fires workers in attempts to stop unionization nationwide

Matt Litrell, a 22-year-old Amazon employee, was distributing union fliers outside the warehouse where he works this month when the cops showed up. An Amazon manager had called the sheriff's office in Campbellsville, Ky., that afternoon to report that protesters trying to start a union were trespassing on company property. While the officers eventually determined that Litrell wasn't on Amazon's property and left, Litrell plans to add the incident to the illegal-intimidation charge he filed with the National Labor Relations Board in May.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

119K+
Followers
83K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy