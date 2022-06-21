Tell us: whose life would you like to celebrate?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cropped shot of a woman sitting with her friend at home and holding her hand in support. Photograph: Charday Penn/Getty Images

The inaugural “Celebration Day” takes place on 26 June . Founded by a group of friends, it is a day to remember and celebrate the lives of people who are no longer with us.

Whether it’s a family loved one or someone from a past generation, whose life would you like to celebrate? You can tell us all about them below.

