Lodi, CA

Lodi Swim School Uses Unique Technique To Teach Small Kids To Swim

By Christopher Baker
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

LODI (CBS13) — A swim school in Lodi uses muscle memory and sensory-motor learning to teach children how to swim.

Water Safe Swim in Lodi uses 10-minute lessons to teach children from six months to 6-years-old in a two-to-five week program.

Water Safe Swim representative Julie Schiess had this to say, “The daily repetition of positive reinforcement that a successful swim allows their muscles to retain information so they can move in a safe manner if they were to fall in”

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that drowning is the leading cause of death for children under four.

Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
