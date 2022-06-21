ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Male pedestrian seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzZrc_0gHCUxKv00
Male pedestrian seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report

On early Monday, a man in his 30s sustained serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Tucson. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place near Speedway Boulevard and Euclid Avenue [...]

Read More >>

More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian injured in wreck on Tucson’s southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Thursday, June 23. Tucson police are asking the public to avoid the area of West Viaduct Ingresso and South Mission Road, where the incident took place. Traffic will be delayed and drivers...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TFD: Two people injured by bee swarm in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people sustained hundreds of stings each from a swarm of bees on Wednesday evening, June 22. According to Tucson firefighters, crews were called to the 2700 block of Fritz Drive in response to reports of a bee swarm. One man and one woman...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
KOLD-TV

One injured in shooting on Tucson’s southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one person on Thursday afternoon, June 23. According to officers, one man was found suffering from gunshot wounds near El Pueblo Park. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. As of Thursday...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Cortaro Road open again after man struck by train in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was struck by a train in Marana early Thursday, June 23. The Marana Police Department said the man suffered serious trauma. Union Pacific said the accident happened around 7 a.m. and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital. Cortaro Road was...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

16-year-old seriously injured in shooting near Catalina school

CATALINA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting in which a 16-year-old was seriously injured. According to the PCSD, the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place, near the Coronado K-8 School at North Oracle and East Wilds roads.
CATALINA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Az#Arizona Resources#Arizona Drivers#Daily Newsletter
KOLD-TV

Police incident shuts down part of Congress Street in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A police incident has shut down part of Congress Street in downtown Tucson on Wednesday, June 22. The Tucson Police Department called it a “critical incident,” which usually means an officer-involved shooting. The TPD said Congress is completely shut down from Grande...
TUCSON, AZ
rumble.com

Reprogrammed Traffic Alert Sign

Info from Licensor: "I was heading home after a late night work shift when I spotted this traffic alert sign. I only glanced it on the first pass, but I made a U-turn to take a better look. Luckily it was 3am and no one else out on the road, so I was able to get a good video before driving off! If I had to guess, whoever hacked the sign was jonesing for a fix... but the misspelling is the best part, in my opinion! We all need strong women in our lives."
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Casas Adobes man found safe, reunited with family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Casas Adobes man who was reported missing Wednesday night was found safe. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Enriquez “Hank” Soto Romo was reunited with his family. The PCSD said Romo went missing around 5:45 p.m. during a walk. Copyright...
CASAS ADOBES, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert for a Tucson man who went missing late Monday, June 20 has been canceled. The Tucson Police Department said the 75-year-old man ‘s vehicle was found in Cochise County. Authorities searched the area and found the man, who is being treated at a nearby hospital and plans to reunite with family.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Power restored to most after downed lines cause outages in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon storms knocked down power lines, leaving thousands of Tucson Electric Power customers without power Wednesday evening, June 22. As of Thursday morning, power was restored to all but 36 customers in Catalina. According to the TEP’s outage map nearly 7,000 customers experienced power...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Friends remember horse trick rider killed in Tucson crash while heading to rodeo

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The East Valley is mourning the loss of a popular horse trick rider killed in a car crash nearly two weeks ago. Brian Bausch was not just a local celebrity, he was a national and world champion. He even auditioned for America’s Got Talent for his trick roper act. But those who really knew him will remember him for more than his tricks. “He did mounted shooting, he did racing, he did trick riding, roping and ranch roping. He was just so well rounded of a horseman,” said family friend Haley Portonova.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KGUN 9

Monsoon stays busy Thursday, with more to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist into the evening hours across Southern Arizona. We're expecting our monsoon storms to slowly dissipate overnight and mostly clear out by the early morning hours. However, a new round of storms is expected to fire up across Southern Arizona Friday afternoon and evening.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Tucson man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Tucson man who went missing late Monday, June 20. The Tucson Police Department said Michael Nichols, 75, was last seen near East Escalante and South Pantano roads. According to Arizona DPS and TPD, Nichols may be...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two dead, three facing charges following home invasions in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed and three teens are facing murder charges in connection with two home invasions in Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Rene Alejandro Uranga, 18, Isaiah Navarro, 18, and Anyssa Delfina Rios-Sanchez, 19, have been arrested on charges of murder, armed robbery and kidnapping. The three allegedly forced their way into a home near South Sixth Avenue and Irvington Road on May 2.
TUCSON, AZ
gilaherald.com

Graham County SAR finds missing vulnerable Tucson man

COCHISE COUNTY – A missing 75-year-old vulnerable Tucson man was found safe by the Graham County Search and Rescue Team on Wednesday night. Michael Nichols had been missing since Monday and was last seen driving a silver, 2011 Chevy HHR. On Wednesday, Nichols’ vehicle was found on the side...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy