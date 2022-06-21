ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraskans for Peace calls for shifting military money on Monday

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
A group of Nebraskans is calling on lawmakers to spend less money on defense and more on social programs. Nebraskans for Peace laid out their proposal Monday.

It would take 100 billion dollars out of the Pentagon's budget and re-assign it to a variety of education, development, and other programs.

They say the spending sends a message.

"We put more value in what we perceive to be our freedoms than we do our responsibilities," said Maggie Ballard with Nebraskans for Peace.

The group also called on both state and national leaders to pass what members called common-sense gun laws and to promote safety in schools.

Comments / 4

Kim Brailey
3d ago

I've got a better idea. Send these nuts off to a third world country like China or Venezuela. Let them work directly at the source.

Jodi Wiseman
3d ago

Get donations for your social programs. We need to defend our country Our state

