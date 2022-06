Officers with the Transportation Security Administration at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport detected the first firearm of the year in a traveler’s carry-on Monday night. TSA agents found an unloaded 9 mm Sig Sauer P290 gun in the carry-on luggage of a female passenger ticketed for travel to Salt Lake City International Airport. The incident happened at around 5:35 pm during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at the security checkpoint. Upon discovery of the firearm, TSA notified officers with the Lewiston Police Department and they responded to the security checkpoint. They interviewed the traveler and allowed her to give the firearm to a non-traveler. This is the first firearm discovered by TSA in carry-on luggage at LWS in 2022. In July 2021, TSA officers at LWS discovered an unloaded firearm in a traveler’s carry-on bag. In 2020, no firearms were found at the LWS security checkpoint.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO