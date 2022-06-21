ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Call

New dining and nightlife venue coming soon to former Bull & Bear Restaurant in Allentown

By Ryan Kneller, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Tipsy's Bar & Lounge, featuring food, cocktails and nightlife, is expected to open in the fall at 462 W. Union Blvd. on Allentown's East Side. Business partners Christopher Tiscio and Anthony DeLeon recently took over the former Bull & Bear Restaurant, which closed about two weeks ago after more than 35 years of business. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

A new venue offering dining, drinks and dancing is in the works at a decades-old restaurant site on Allentown’s East Side.

Tipsy’s Bar & Lounge, featuring food, cocktails and nightlife, is expected to open in the fall at 462 W. Union Blvd., co-owner Christopher Tiscio said.

Tiscio and business partner Anthony DeLeon recently took over the former Bull & Bear Restaurant, which closed about two weeks ago after more than 35 years of business.

“We’re shooting to open by Oct. 1,” Tiscio said.

The partners, who also operate the year-old Gametime Sports Bar & Grille in Fountain Hill, are completely overhauling the former Bull & Bear with new flooring, lighting, kitchen equipment and more. They also plan to add a patio for outdoor dining.

“We’re putting pretty good money into the building and redoing the entire inside,” Tiscio said. “It’s also going to be updated outside with some nice curb appeal.”

Tipsy’s concept will be similar to downtown Bethlehem’s Corked 2.0, a dining and nightlife venue that Tiscio also operates with partners.

Tipsy’s customers will enjoy classic and contemporary American cuisine for lunch and dinner, with DJ entertainment and a dance floor being featured on Friday and Saturday nights.

The menu will include popular dishes from Corked 2.0 and Gametime, including appetizers such as fried calamari and chicken wings and various burgers, salads, sandwiches and wraps.

There also will be a variety of entrees, including premium steaks and seafood selections such as salmon and shrimp.

“The menu will be a mix between our two places,” Tiscio said. “We’re going to have a little something for everyone.”

Tipsy’s will feature a newly constructed full bar, serving beer, wine and specialty cocktails, Tiscio said. It also will have more than a dozen 70-inch televisions showing sporting events and other programming.

Social media pages for Tipsy’s, where individuals can follow the venue’s progress, will debut in the coming weeks.

