Lee County, FL

FHP arrest two suspects for stealing diesel fuel, credit card fraud

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
Two men were arrested in Lee County suspected of stealing fuel and committing credit card fraud.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Freightliner Truck at the Pilot Gas Station, located at 6054 Plaza Drive, Fort Myers around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

The two people in the car were suspected to be involved in a previous case of diesel fuel theft and credit card fraud.

Troopers discovered the truck was stolen out of Miami and illegally equipped with unlawful welded fuel tanks, filled with stolen diesel fuel.

They also confiscated a credit card skimmer, numerous stolen credit cards, and a laptop used by the duo to defraud.

The driver, Juan Alfredo Escalona Hidalgo of Bradenton, and passenger Raul Torralba of Lehigh Acres were placed under arrest and transported to the Lee County Jail.

Both suspects are charged with the following:

  • Larceny (multiple counts)
  • Fraud
  • Resisting Without Violence
  • Unlawful Conveyance of Fuel
  • Grand Theft Auto

