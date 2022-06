When the Supreme Court struck down New York state’s concealed carry law Thursday, it didn’t just get rid of a gun law that’s been in effect since 1911. In NYSRPA v. Bruen, the high court has tossed aside the lessons — and facts — of law, history and good public policy. I say that as someone who not only studies the U.S. Constitution and firearms policy, but also as someone who personally holds a New York concealed carry permit. I do not believe the New York law impinged on my rights, but the court obviously did.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO