NOLA’s violent crime trend continues upward says data

The Metropolitan Crime Commission tracks crime statistics in New Orleans and the numbers continue to show an upward trend of violent crime in the city.

The MCC released its weekly crime data covering crime statistics for the week of June 19.

According to MCC data, there were five homicides in the last week, two were from a domestic incident and one of those incidents was a murder-suicide that happened on Sunday.

Overall crime data is increasing with 140 homicides so far, that is up from last year’s 93 homicides. Shootings are also up with 224 shootings this year compared to 240 in 2021.

“Carjacking incidents are 188% higher relative to 2019 but have slowed down relative to 2021,” says Rafael Goyeneche President of Metropolitan Crime Commission.

“Armed robbery is increasing, now up 29% relative to 2021. Unlike other violent crime categories, there is a much more equal distribution across the NOPD districts in the number of reported armed robberies,” says Goyeneche.

“This is the only category in which the 7th District does not have the highest number of incidents. Rather, there is a relatively even split between the 3rd District (17%), 1st District (16%), 7th District (15%), and the 5th and 8th Districts, accounting for 14% each.”