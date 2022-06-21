ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of cormorants wash up along beaches of Martha’s Vineyard; new bird flu strain suspected

By Juliet Schulman-Hall
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Hundreds of dead cormorants washed up across Martha’s Vineyard on Monday, according to Tisbury Animal Control. “This is extremely dangerous to us as a small island,” said Tisbury...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Birds#Bird Flu#Beaches#Vineyard#Tisbury Animal Control#Masswildlife
