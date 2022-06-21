Hundreds of cormorants wash up along beaches of Martha’s Vineyard; new bird flu strain suspected

Meet Chewey! Although he was named after a famous wookie, he most clearly resembles his teddy-bear ancestors; the Ewok. Chewey is super snuggly and affectionate with people he’s comfortable with. He may be a little shy with new people, but if you give him a little time he’ll turn into your best bud! Chewey equally enjoys going for long walks and being a couch potato with you. He lived with small dogs before, but has been a barky/rude when first meeting dogs at the shelter. It’s possible for him to live with a tolerant, role-model, dog in his new home pending a slow, well controlled introduction. As for cats, he may be able to coexist with a dog-savvy cat as long as appropriate introductions are done. Older kids that can be consistently respectful of his space will be considered.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO