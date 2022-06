HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — A person was rescued from a trench in Mercer County, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of North Hamilton Avenue in Hamilton around 2 p.m. for a rescue. Fire officials say the person was rescued just after 3 p.m. and was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what caused this incident at this time. No further information is available. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO