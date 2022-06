The hardest thing to do is wake up and in the morning and read about another young football player that was shot and killed in the United States. We cover it a lot on NFL Draft Diamonds, because someone needs to tell their stories as well. SheRon Davis had a bright future ahead of him as a football player for Marist Red Foxes! He is a 5’10 wide receiver that grew up in Rochester, New York just a few hours from where I grew up.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO