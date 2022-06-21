ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

Finding relief from the heat along the lakeshore

By Emily Deem, Good Day Wisconsin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKESHORE (WLUK) -- It's the first day of summer and it's a...

wearegreenbay.com

Boaters frustrated by lack of docks at Green Bay launch site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year when people are out on the water, but some are left frustrated by a popular boat launch in Green Bay. “I see (Metro boat launch) only has two docks out there this year,” said Keith Jenquin. “Other years I’ve seen them have more docks.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Gift Itself closing in Green Bay, rebranding in Door County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular jewelry store in downtown Green Bay is closing up shop and moving to the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The Gift Itself, located at 125 North Broadway in Green Bay will be closing at the end of September due to the owner moving up to Door County.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Rhapsodies is helping people cool off with custard

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With the hot weather, many people are finding ways to beat the heat. Rhapsodies Gourmet Frozen Custard and Sandwiches is open 7 days a week and providing lots of sweet treats. Rhapsodies makes fresh custard daily, making 10 to 15 batches throughout the day during the summertime. They provide a variety […]
OSHKOSH, WI
99.5 WKDQ

Midwest Boy Gets Greeted Everyday After School by His Huge Dog

If only everyone were as loyal as this boy's dog. A new video share shows a Midwestern boy who gets greeted everyday after school by his huge loving dog. Based on the video description, this is the routine for a family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Maggie the family dog goes out and watches the little boy get on the school bus then faithfully waits for him to return.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Beating the heat at Joannes Aquatic Center

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Joannes Aquatic Center in Green Bay has finally reopened after shutting down in 2020. This is the first time in quite a while that people have been able to get out to their local pool and it seems it was well worth the wait. Ann...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: A Great Lakes Cool Down Is Season’s Biggest Surprise

Making predictions is always risky business. Take last fall, for example. Water temperatures on the Great Lakes were much warmer than usual, and a mild start to the winter had many anglers thinking there would be a very fast start to the 2022 Lake Michigan fishing season. Then came one...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be bear aware. That’s the message from local municipalities and the DNR as sightings are reported in Northeast Wisconsin. Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move. The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Replacing produce bags at the supermarket

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever taken a plastic produce bag off the roll at the supermarket and struggled to separate the flattened sides to open the bag? You dig in there with your fingernails or rub the plastic bag against your pants leg trying to get enough separation to shake the bag open and put your lettuce or fruit inside. And... oh, I went off on a tangent.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Strawberry picking underway at Porter's Patch in Navarino

NAVARINO (WLUK) -- The quest is on, for that perfect pick. Strawberry season is underway at many farms across Northeast Wisconsin. You can get them already picked, or do it yourself. "I come out every year, and I heard they were opening, so here we are," said Arlene Zuleger, Pulaski.
NAVARINO, WI
Door County Pulse

Butch’s Bar Prepares to Reopen in Former Nautical Inn

Tom Alberts, owner and president of Great Lakes Business Group in Sturgeon Bay, has announced that the sale of the former Nautical Inn at 234 Kentucky St. to Clarence G. Cumber Jr. closed last week. The building will soon become the new location of Butch’s Bar. The previous Butch’s...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Officials prepare USS Cobia for dry docking project

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Officials took a step forward in preserving an historic landmark vessel. Divers were underneath the USS Cobia at the Maritime Museum in Manitowoc Thursday for an underwater hull inspection. The inspection is to prepare the USS Cobia for dry docking. According to a submarine curator, keeping the...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

National Weather Service shares how it assesses Northeast Wisconsin tornadoes

(WLUK) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed eight tornados tore through Northeast Wisconsin one week ago. The damage has been widespread, and NWS says high straight-line winds are to blame. An EF1 tornado ripped through parts of Seymour on Wednesday, leaving behind exposed roofs, torn grain bins, and...
SEYMOUR, WI
Door County Pulse

JJ’s Last Call: Era Ends with Sale of Sister Bay Restaurant

Last Tuesday, JJ’s La Puerta filled with familiar faces. The cohorts were there one last time – Bruce, David and Jeanne, Rhonda, Dave and Timmer. There was the next generation of restaurateurs inspired by the JJ’s dream filtering in as well. Chad, Travis, Randy, James, Mike, Paula.
SISTER BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Silver Alerts Issued Yesterday End Positively

There were two Silver Alerts issued yesterday, and both ended on happy notes. The first one was issued for a 79-year-old Shawano County man, who was lost after he visited a casino without his wife on Wednesday. That man had a history of Alzheimer’s or dementia, which left his family...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha staple, Mihm’s Charcoal Grill, wrapping up historic run

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A much-beloved restaurant in Menasha, Wisconsin, is scheduled to close its doors for good on Saturday. Mihm’s Charcoal Grill first opened in 1958 and has been serving up customer favorites since then. The Mihm’s family was able to gather together at the location within...
MENASHA, WI

