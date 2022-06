South Florida has become the epicenter of the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgeries in the United States. Women from all over the world book flights to Miami just to consult with their top plastic surgeons. Despite measures taken by the Florida Board of Medicine in recent years to make the procedure as safe as possible, eight women have died in 2021 from a fat embolism surgery. To respond to this alarming reality, the Florida Board of Medicine has announced an emergency order limiting BBLs performed by plastic surgeons to three a day.

