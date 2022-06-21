Eric Dodd & Raymundo Release “Baecation PT. 2” With Phone Screener Abby

Back in August of 2019, Eric Dodd released the song "Baecation" featuring Bobby Bones Show's own Raymundo and artist Kelleigh Bannen .

Raymundo was super excited about the song given it was his first time writing and appearing on a track. Fans loved the song so much that 3 years later, Dodd and Raymundo decided to release a "Baecation Pt. 2." This time they did the song featuring Raymundo and phone screener Abby . The song has a different vibe than the original "Baecation," but Raymundo said the songs are connected. During the first song , Raymundo was only a boyfriend to Bae, who inspired the song. But for this second song, Raymundo is in a new season of life where he's Bae's husband.

This was phone screener Abby's first time being a feature/background vocal on a song and she's super excited about how it turned out.