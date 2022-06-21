ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Diana Jenkins Apologizes For Slamming Black Content Creator

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxJB2_0gHCOizA00

Apologies are in order. Diana Jenkins is barely half a season in on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she’s already caused a controversy off screen. The Bosnian-born philanthropist and entrepreneur made an offensive remark after one Instagram account posted an old picture of her.

As reported by Page Six , Diana rudely responded to the Instagram account @philly.diva , which is run by Kristen Dionne . Kristen reposted a tweet, showing a picture of Diana from years ago, next to a current RHOBH confessional snap. The original tweet read, “My mind can’t comprehend that this is the same woman.” Kristen captioned the post, “Uuhhhh I guess the first @sdjneuro was the one that shopped in stores and the 2nd is allergic to dust and doesn’t know what an outlet is.”

Diana clearly didn’t appreciate it and took to the comments. She wrote, “That picture was actually taken At UCLA law school talking about war crimes in my country and setting up human rights clinic that i financed Before war criminals were brought to justice.” Then added, “I was probably 20 or 30 Pounds skinnier and having glam was last thing on my mind. Also looks like picture is manipulated. But shame on you!!!! You and your bulls–t shopping!!!”

Kristen replied to Diana directly and wrote, “Holy [poop emoji] you had time today!! But the fact is…. both pics are you. However neither of them look alike! Welcome to the bravo-sphere!” She then urged Diana to “keep that same energy with the rest of Instagram that thinks you have no storyline and should be fired.”

In a since-deleted comment, Kristen , who is Black, continued, “and not just with the Black content creators.” Diana snapped back,“It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.” Yikes, Diana.

Naturally, fans were pissed. One wrote, “Ur [sic] know ur done for this comment.. right???” Another added, “This is soooo out of line. Bravo needs to see this. I truly hope this gets back her comment was distasteful and out of line. She’s r@cist! She just exposed her hand.” Multiple users then tagged both Andy Cohen and Bravo in the comments.

Diana either went to bed or logged off but quickly woke up to a sh– storm the next day. She wrote in the comments that castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff woke her up with a “screaming” phone call. According to Diana, Crystal then demanded to know what she meant. Diana explained, “I assumed ‘Black content creator’ was a title referring to a page that would be focused on snarky content. I copied the term because I thought that’s what it meant. I didn’t realize it was referencing to you as a Black woman and a content creator.”

She then addressed Kristen directly with an apology, “Please understand i am not from this country @philly.diva so deeply sorry. I’m devastated that this was taken to mean something racially insensitive. I understand now why it was taken that way and that was never my intention. I am truly sorry.” Kristen alleged that she didn’t receive the comment because Diana blocked her.

Kristen also went on to wonder why Diana would come after her account, which only has a little over 7,600 followers. She made the point that Diana took the time to comment on her post, rather than the “white creators that have posted the same picture with FAR MORE FOLLOWERS.”

Bravo has yet to respond to the matter.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE DIANA THAT THE LANGUAGE BARRIER WAS TO BLAME FOR HER COMMENT? WHAT DO YOU THINK SHE MEANT BY HER COMMENT? WILL SHE GET FIRED?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Diana Jenkins Apologizes For Slamming Black Content Creator appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Matt James trashes ‘Bachelor’: Rachael Kirkconnell and I aren’t ‘playing games’

Matt James claimed in an explosive new interview that he and Rachael Kirkconnell are still together because they refuse to play “games” like other “Bachelor” stars. “My relationship had been made into a sideshow, a complete circus,” James, 30, told the Los Angeles Times Thursday, referring to Kirkconnell, 25, facing racism accusations while his season of the ABC reality show aired in early 2021. “Rachael and I have moved on. We’re one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong,” he continued. “The reason is we’re going at things at our own pace. We’re not playing games that a lot...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams Garcelle Beauvais For Starting Drama On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Wonders If Their Friendship Is “Just For TV”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seemed to promise nothing but drama this season. The season’s trailer and all the social media fighting between the cast, fans had good reason to believe the show would deliver. But we are now a few episodes in. And all I have heard about is Crystal Kung Minkoff’s use of […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams Garcelle Beauvais For Starting Drama On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Wonders If Their Friendship Is “Just For TV” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Dale Moss Is Dating Galey Alix After Split From Clare Crawley

Things are finally heating up for Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss! There have been rumors swirling that Dale and designer, Galey Alix, are an item. This week, a source told E! News that the two are officially together! Boyfriend and girlfriend status! The rumors began a few months ago when Galey, a social media influencer and interior […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Dale Moss Is Dating Galey Alix After Split From Clare Crawley appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Slams Teddi Mellencamp’s Claim That Her Podcast With Tamra Judge “Is The Most Listened To Housewives Podcast;” Gizelle Says It Is A “Non-Housewives” Podcast

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp admitted that she was fired from the show in 2020. Teddi teamed up with former Real Housewives of Orange County firecracker Tamra Judge for a podcast called Two T’s In A Pod. According to Teddi, she doesn’t miss being on RHOBH anymore. Many fans feel the same […] The post Gizelle Bryant Slams Teddi Mellencamp’s Claim That Her Podcast With Tamra Judge “Is The Most Listened To Housewives Podcast;” Gizelle Says It Is A “Non-Housewives” Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Beverly Hills, CA
Society
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve

What a difference six years can make! When Bachelor Nation first met identical twins Haley and Emily Ferguson way back in 2016, they both still lived together in their family home, and frankly neither seemed grown-up enough for a serious relationship. “The Twins” were contestants on Season 20 of The Bachelor, where they made a joint attempt at Ben Higgins‘ heart. […] The post The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve appeared first on Reality Tea.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville Says She’s No Longer A Fit For Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because It’s “Less Authentic” Than What It Used To Be

Some loved her, some hated her. And some loved to hate her (me). Either way, Brandi Glanville certainly used her time wisely on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was always, and I mean always, front and center of the drama. Even after she was booted from the show in 2015. Case in point: she […] The post Brandi Glanville Says She’s No Longer A Fit For Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because It’s “Less Authentic” Than What It Used To Be appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson “Dates People Who Pretend To Have Cancer”; Slams Vicki For Dissing Blue Stone Manor

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is almost upon us. The second season of the hit franchise RHUGT is set to debut June 23rd on Peacock. And things have been heating up in the months following filming. With cast members like Brandi Glanville and Tamra Judge, you know things are going to get mean. […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson “Dates People Who Pretend To Have Cancer”; Slams Vicki For Dissing Blue Stone Manor appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tom Schwartz Responds To Katie Maloney’s Post About Moving Out Of Their Home

Moving on. The relatively low-key breakup between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz seems to be staying that way. Despite Katie officially filing for divorce in March, the two continued in the Valley Village mansion they bought together. Katie noted shortly after her split,“We do still live together in our house, and we’re just trying to […] The post Tom Schwartz Responds To Katie Maloney’s Post About Moving Out Of Their Home appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Denies Leaking Real Housewives Of Orange County Cast Info To Kelly Dodd

Looks like Shannon Beador might have a bone to pick with her party buddy Kelly Dodd. The current (and former) Real Housewives of Orange County stars are now debating on who knows what for the upcoming season. Kelly has been speculating on social media for some time who is being cast for next season. But […] The post Shannon Beador Denies Leaking Real Housewives Of Orange County Cast Info To Kelly Dodd appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Reveals Medical Diagnosis Amid Pregnancy

Lauren Bushnell Lane is sharing new details about her health as she prepares to welcome her second baby with her husband, country star Chris Lane. The day after she and Chris publicly confirmed that they were expecting another baby in late October, Lauren shared that she was recently diagnosed with marginal cord insertion. “The first 13 weeks-ish [of pregnancy] were way […] The post The Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Reveals Medical Diagnosis Amid Pregnancy appeared first on Reality Tea.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville And Phaedra Parks Are Reportedly Pitching A Dating Show Together

At long last, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 is fast approaching. That means it is finally time for us to reunite with Bluestone Manor, Dorinda Medley, and all of the other chaotic ex-Real Housewives stars ready to wreak havoc in the Bezerkshires. Season 1 of RHUGT was cute, but it’s time for the […] The post Brandi Glanville And Phaedra Parks Are Reportedly Pitching A Dating Show Together appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson cut ties with Logan Paul after ‘suicide forest’ video, claims YouTuber

Logan Paul has claimed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asked for all pictures and videos of the two of them together to be removed following the YouTuber’s controversial video shot in Japan’s “suicide forest”.In 2017, Paul posted a video in which he came across a dead body hanging in the Aokigahara forest in Japan, which is known colloquially as the “suicide forest” because of the high rate of suicides there.The footage shows Paul expressing shock over seeing the body and laughing in disbelief. It drew outrage and criticism from viewers and fellow vloggers at the time, who claimed that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Creators#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Bosnian#Rhobh
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Dorinda Medley “Was Horrible” To Cast While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

We haven’t even seen a second of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, yet a war of words is already brewing between the cast members. Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley have been going back and forth this past week after Vicki committed the cardinal sin of dissing Blue Stone Manor. After catching wind of […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Dorinda Medley “Was Horrible” To Cast While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Jen Shah Explains Why She Didn’t Watch The Hulu Documentary About Herself; Says It’s “TV Tabloid Trash”

Jen Shah’s arrest in March of 2021 rocked the world of Housewives. Although fans had already been following Erika Jayne’s legal issues, Jen’s alleged crimes were directly against her. And her arrest played out on the second season premiere of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, providing viewers with additional fodder. According to the NYPD, Jen’s […] The post Jen Shah Explains Why She Didn’t Watch The Hulu Documentary About Herself; Says It’s “TV Tabloid Trash” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’: Ben Napier Posts Moving Reaction to Wife Erin’s Major Achievement

“Home Town” star Ben Napier couldn’t be prouder of his wife, Erin Napier, who became a New York Times best-selling author this week. Ben and Erin used to run the HGTV renovation show “Home Town” before switching gears. Erin recently teamed up with illustrator Adam Trest to write a children’s book called “The Lantern House,” which debuted on May 24. Earlier this week, Erin received the good news that “The Lantern House” officially made it on the NYT Bestsellers list. And Ben couldn’t be prouder.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas has been a never-ending source of drama. Teresa insulted her brother, Joe Gorga, when she didn’t include his wife, Melissa Gorga, in her bridal party. Meanwhile, Teresa’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 co-star Ramona Singer has done some unbelievable things. […] The post Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details appeared first on Reality Tea.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Paris Hilton Skipped DJ Gig For President Joe Biden To Attend Britney Spears’ Wedding

Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan are the trifecta of early-2000s It-Girls. The three celebutantes were, for better or for worse, the subject of so much tabloid fodder during the decade. We’ve collectively grown so much as a society since the days of watching these three party at West Hollywood clubs and get mauled […] The post Paris Hilton Skipped DJ Gig For President Joe Biden To Attend Britney Spears’ Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Meghan King Hints At New Relationship On Social Media

Meghan King is bouncing back – on the pickleball court! The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is still in the midst of divorcing husband number three, Cuffe Owens. Unfortunately, it seems doom from the start, given that the couple only dated for three months before tying the knot. Two months later, it was […] The post Meghan King Hints At New Relationship On Social Media appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Kim Zolciak Responds To NeNe Leakes’ Allegations Of Racism Against Her In Bravo Lawsuit

NeNe Leakes turned the Bravo world upside down when she filed a lawsuit against Bravo alleging racism. We all know NeNe is the most iconic of Housewives, not just on Real Housewives of Atlanta, but overall. But what she documented in her lawsuit accuses the network of ignoring her complaints about racist behavior on the […] The post Kim Zolciak Responds To NeNe Leakes’ Allegations Of Racism Against Her In Bravo Lawsuit appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Says His Kids Can Use His Remaining Embryos When They Grow Up

Full house! Between all the changes happening at Bravo and welcoming his second child, Andy Cohen is undoubtedly pressed for time. But fatherhood has been good to him and he’s leaned in, and he’s recently admitted that he’s trying to slow down and enjoy his little family. There’s no doubt that Andy loves his kids. […] The post Andy Cohen Says His Kids Can Use His Remaining Embryos When They Grow Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy