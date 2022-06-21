ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, WV

New Nursing Scholarship at West Liberty University Endowed by the OVGH School of Nursing Alumni Association

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqs2m_0gHCO7be00

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (Hinton News) — West Liberty University recently was gifted with a $25,000 donation that will result in a newly-funded nursing scholarship to provide students interested in nursing careers with financial assistance in earning their degree.

“I am so grateful to the Ohio Valley General Hospital (OVGH) School of Nursing alumni association for endowing this new and much needed scholarship. Nurses are needed now more than ever,” said Angela Zambito Hill, president of the WLU Foundation.

Retired nurse April Edwards of Shadyside, Ohio was the initial contact from the OVGH Alumni Association who worked with the WLU Foundation for several years to set the scholarship up and provide the initial endowment check. COVID-19 held it up last summer but it is now a reality.

“We’re proud to provide the scholarship money for students who need financial assistance and proud to be associated with WLU,” said Ruth Murphy of Barnesville, Ohio, who serves as president of the OVGH alumni association.

The intention is to help nontraditional nursing students earn their degree, noted Murphy.

“We are particularly pleased to accept this scholarship based on the historic relationship between WLU’s nursing program, and the OVGH School of Nursing which was very helpful when we began our program,” said Dr. Rose Kutlenios, who is chair of the Department of Nursing.

The OVGH alumni group was founded in the 1980s and remains active, even though the Ohio Valley General Hospital School of Nursing was closed in 1988, according to records kept by the Ohio County Public Library archives.

"When our School of Nursing closed, the student nurses transferred to West Liberty to complete their degrees," said Murphy.

Initially known as the City Hospital Training School for Nurses, it opened in conjunction with Wheeling’s City Hospital in 1892 and was the first nursing school in West Virginia. Even now, the alumni association meets five times a year and sends out newsletters to about 500 members.

WLU’s Nursing Program consistently ranks as one of the best in the region and was recently awarded the maximum length of accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

Students can choose from both the traditional nursing baccalaureate program and the BA-BS to BSN or second-degree program.

For more information on WLU’s Nursing Program, please visit the website: westliberty.edu/nursing or call 304.336.8108.

The WLU Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization established in 1964. Its mission is to support, strengthen and sustain WLU through raising, investment and stewardship of private funds. For more information, please call 304-336-5635 or visit wlufoundation.org.

The post New Nursing Scholarship at West Liberty University Endowed by the OVGH School of Nursing Alumni Association appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta College mourns student death

MARIETTA — A woman killed in a flash flood in Wetzel County last week is being mourned at Marietta College where she was a sophomore. Alyssa Zaulda, 20, on June 14 was attempting to get to higher ground when she was swept away by rising water from Little Fishing Creek near Wileyville, according to Wetzel County Sheriff Mike Koontz. The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. after a severe storm occurred from 9:30 to 10 a.m. in the Wileyville area, causing the flash flooding in Little Fishing Creek, Koontz said.
MARIETTA, OH
weelunk.com

Wheeling Heritage Hires Cassandra Minder to Oversee Communications, Development

Wheeling Heritage today announced it has hired Cassandra Minder as its Communications and Development Manager. Minders’ primary responsibilities will be to expand the nonprofit’s fundraising and outreach efforts. Wheeling Heritage Executive Director Scott Schenerlein hired Minder after a search that included candidates from across the region. Ultimately, Minders’...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
West Liberty, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
Hinton, WV
Education
City
Hinton, WV
City
West Liberty, WV
WTRF- 7News

FARMacy WV, a program targeting chronic diseases comes to West Virginia

WHEELNG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grow Ohio Valley is teaming up with local farmers, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, WVU, WV Farmers Market Association, Sisterville General Hospital of Memorial Health System, and many others to bring the FARMacy WV program to Tyler County. This year-long program combines education in lifestyle change principles, healthy cooking classes, […]
SISTERSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Inflation drives Ohio County families to turn to local programs for food and medical help

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –Severe weather caused thousands of people to lose their refrigerators full of food last week, and with inflation continuing to rise, more and more people are struggling financially, making replacing that food a challenge.   The Ohio County Family Resource Network and the food security team partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank, all to […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#West Liberty University#Nursing Care#College#The Wlu Foundation#Wlu#Ovgh#The Department Of Nursing
WTRF- 7News

Harrison County Fair back with all your fair favorites

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The annual Harrison County Fair kicked off this week. It includes all of your fair favorites. The fair features food, rides, animals, shows, demo derby, truck and tractor pulls and so much more. They also debuted part of their new horse barn. Even with these hot temperatures, the animals were kept […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Hinton News

PA Commencement includes Honor Society Awards

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West Liberty University’s College of Sciences held its spring commencement ceremony for Physician Assistant (PA) master degree students at 6 p.m., Friday, June 10 in Kelly Theater. The ceremony celebrated 18 students and their achievements. Dr. W. Franklin Evans, WLU president, conferred the degrees and offered greetings from the university. Also speaking were the Chairman of the Board of Governors Richard “Rich” Lucas and Dean of Graduate Studies Dr. Vincent Mumford. Keynote speaker was attorney and alumnus David R. Croft. Program Director William Childers, EdD, MS, PA-C, began the ceremony by welcoming guests and families to the event....
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

The history that built West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–Our past is somewhat like building blocks for our future and West Virginia has quite the foundation built. The rolling mountains are filled with more than a century and a half of historic events that made the gold and blue beauty that we know and love.    Betsy Sweeny is the director of Heritage Programming […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WTRF- 7News

Ladies Night is happening this Thursday in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a chance for women in the area to take some time for themselves. The Wheeling Area Chamber Ladies Night is taking place this Thursday and you are welcome to attend. Director of Marketing Laurie Conway says it costs $25 for chamber members while the event is open to the public […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

19th annual Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 19th annual Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 3 at the city’s Heritage Port, 12th and Water streets. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. The first 100 registrants will receive a dash plaque and a giveaway. Cash […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power companies propose to bump up rates

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s proposal to bump up rates is facing major pushback.   Many affected customers brought up concerns on the Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) case during Wednesday night’s public hearing. “I have been hearing from numerous senior citizens that they’re very much concerned about this high rate increase.” Del. […]
WHEELING, WV
wphealthcarenews.com

UPMC Breaks Ground on New UPMC Presbyterian

UPMC has broken ground on the largest hospital in Pittsburgh’s history and the largest health care construction project in Pennsylvania. The new $1.5 billion, 17-story UPMC Presbyterian, to be completed in 2026, will be home to 636 private patient rooms and premier people-focused clinical facilities where UPMC clinical teams and physician-scientists will deliver nationally renowned specialty care that includes transplant, cardiology and cardiac surgery, and neurology and neurosurgery. The existing UPMC Presbyterian was built more than a century ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Athenaeum

5 things to do in Morgantown this week

Take yourself out to the ball game Wednesday night to catch the West Virginia Black Bears take on the Williamsport Crosscutters and celebrate LGBTQ+ fans, employees,and community members. Special pride themed Black Bears merchandise will be available at the game which will begin at 6:35 p.m. The game will take...
MORGANTOWN, WV
whbc.com

ODOT: Upcoming Route 250 Project to Impact Tappan Lake Visitors

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a road closure that will impact those of you who like the summertime recreational opportunities at Tappan Lake Park. Route 250 will close just after the July 4th weekend from Route 800 near Dennison to Route 151 just across the Harrison County line.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
802
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy