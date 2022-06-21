ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Walnut Valley Festival prepares for Land Rush

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiYVE_0gHCO2C100

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Organizers of Walnut Valley Festival will again offer participants in Land Rush the opportunity to pre-register online in advance of the annual race to claim campsites before the start of this year’s festival, which will be held from September 14-18.

Walnut Valley Association (WVA), which organizes the festival, rolled out a new online process in 2019.

Prospective Land Rush participants are offered the chance to pre-purchase camping and essentially add their names to an online queue. WVA will repeat the process this year, with preregistration open July 1-10. After preregistration, campers will be sent information on when and where they should plan to arrive for the initial Lineup on August 27. They will be processed into staging areas on that day and will continue to arrive in advance of the actual Land Rush, scheduled for September 8.

Update: Woman dead after fiery car crash in Sedgwick County

One change that has been made is to abandon one of the steps that had traditionally been part of the process. The festival will no longer ask patrons to take part in “Number Day,” when festival staff gave patrons a specific number that denotes their place in the line entering the respective campgrounds

Prospective festival attendees may find more detailed information on the entire Land Rush process by visiting wvfest.com , and then clicking on the header for camping.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events. Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not. Please, let us […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Future service dogs fly into Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A special delivery landed at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport Thursday afternoon — puppies! Half a dozen puppies flew in from California on a private plane. These puppies are part of the Canine Companions Future Service Dogs Program. They will stay with volunteers for the next year learning basic commands. Once […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Get ready for Taco Fest in Andover Saturday

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Preparations are underway for Taco Fest taking place on Saturday in Andover. Nnanna Okpara, the owner of Festive ICT which runs Taco Fest, says that about 25 vendors will be at the festival. “They’re selling different things — tacos, pineapple smoothies, desserts, and corn, and chips and salsa,” said Okpara. It […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Rotary Club of Wichita expanding their young adult group

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rotary is a global service and leadership non-profit working to solve community issues. The 11th largest Rotary Club in the world is in Wichita. They’ve had a hand in several community projects. Including funding the competition for the Wichita flag and giving the bell tower to city hall, according to Kara […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Winfield, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Society
wichitabyeb.com

First look at Angela’s Cafe

Less than a year ago, the latest Angela’s Cafe opened at 300 S. Greenwich. This followed the closing of their 21st street location. We have fond memories of visiting the Angela’s Cafe on east Central and decided to go check out this latest iteration of the Mexican restaurant.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Heat wearing on pools as well as people

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the oppressive heat continues for another week in Kansas, many people are seeking relief at the pools, but aquatic facilities or backyard oases aren’t themselves immune from the hot temperatures. “With the heat, we see an increase of the need for chemicals in the...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Land Rush#Walnut Valley Association#Wva#Nexstar Media Inc#Reserv
wichitabyeb.com

One restaurant to reopen while another closes on Friday

There’s a bit of good news and bad news taking place on Friday, June 24. One restaurant is set to reopen tomorrow when Fat Ernie’s at 2806 S. Hydraulic. They have been closed for a few weeks. The diner, which specializes in different all-you-can-eat specials, fried chicken, breakfast, catfish and more, actually re-opened last week. One of my friends stopped by as he’s a huge fan. They were forced to close again after some building issues, but will now be back on Friday. Good luck trying to find a parking spot tomorrow.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KSN News

Firework shipping cost to cause price spike in 2022

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Independence Day is just 11 days away and starting on Monday, fireworks will be on sale. But just like many other things, you can expect to pay more than normal this year. In 2021, groups struggled to get their hands on enough fireworks. This year, the supply is fine, but shipping […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Local veterinary clinic creates blessing box for pets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Heartland Animal Hospital, 4100 N. Woodlawn St., created a blessing box for pets. “The number of families making difficult choices to surrender their pet to shelters and rescue groups is ever increasing. When it comes down to feeding and providing for your family in times of need, we know that your […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wind Surge drops surcharge at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re headed to the ballpark in downtown Wichita this summer, expect a change. The Wind Surge confirmed it has dropped the 8% ballpark development fee. Team officials said the decision was based on inflation and rising costs. The Wind Surge said it implemented the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

100 Things To Do In Wichita Before You Die

Looking for some fun this summer Check out 100 Things To Do In Wichita Before You Die, a fantastic guide to all things Wichita written by local author and blogger, Vanessa Whiteside. Wichita native and travel writer Vanessa Whiteside is your personal guide to her favorite places in her much-beloved...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police search for pie thieves

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying two suspected pie thieves. Police say, around 1:30 a.m. on May 23, the pair broke into a restaurant in the 4300 block of W. Maple and stole several pies. They arrived and left in a silver 4-door vehicle with front bumper damage and a loud exhaust.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy