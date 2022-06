Hero Fiennes Tiffin will tell you straight away that he was “reluctant” to do another romance movie in the midst of wrapping up the final After movie. However, the 24-year-old actor decided to give First Love a chance, and he’s glad he did. Hero spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and said it felt “freeing and liberating” to play a character who was “worlds apart” from Hardin Scott.

