Muslim Women Finally Positively Portrayed With Ms. Marvel | Opinion

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, most major Hollywood companies are assuring employees they will cover travel costs for those journeying out of state for abortions.
The decision, which is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of U.S. states, has sparked companies including Disney, Netflix, Comcast, Paramount, Warner Bros Discovery, Sony, WME, CAA and UTA to communicate with employees about their healthcare policies.
