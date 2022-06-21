Royals pound 3 HRs to beat Angels 6-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Benintendi, Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier homered, Nicky Lopez drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 in the opener of a three-game series.

Kris Bubic, who came into the game as one of four pitchers in the majors to have at least eight starts and no wins this season, struck out a season-high seven in six innings for his first victory.

Taylor Ward had two hits — including a homer in the third inning — and drove in both runs for the Angels.

Los Angeles had come in with some momentum after taking four of five in Seattle, but managed only seven hits.

