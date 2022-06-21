ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Baby Keem and friends sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Kendrick Lamar

By Sam Moore
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby Keem was among the well-wishers who celebrated Kendrick Lamar‘s 35th birthday last weekend – you can watch footage from the celebrations below. Lamar, who recently released his long-awaited fifth studio album ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’, turned 35 on Friday (June 17). Footage...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Kendrick Lamar Visits Ghana, Talks New Album in Spotify Mini-Doc: Watch

Concurrent with the release of his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar made his first-ever visit to Accra, Ghana. The trip was captured for a short Spotify documentary. In the video, Lamar visits the Freedom Skatepark, which the late Virgil Abloh helped fund, and he also calls Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers his “most present” album. In addition, Lamar discusses some of the album’s themes, including therapy. Watch Spotify’s “A Day in Ghana With Kendrick Lamar” below.
WORLD
NME

J. Cole says Drake’s new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is “phenomenal”

J. Cole has shared his opinions on Drake‘s just-released seventh album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, calling the record “phenomenal”. Drake’s surprise seventh album dropped last Friday (June 17), just hours after the Canadian rapper announced it in an Instagram post. Coming as the follow-up to last year’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ saw Drake take a drastic turn in style, and has proved to be a rather divisive release.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Honestly, Nevermind: Drake releases surprise album

Drake's album announcement came as a surprise to fans on 16 June when the singer announced his new project Honestly, Nevermind.Released at midnight, the Canadian rapper's seventh studio album follows 2021's Certified Lover Boy, which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.However, The Independent's review of Drake's sixth album called it "bland and boring" and "90 minutes of him replicating the formula that has made him both a chart topper and a meme God".Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
thebrag.com

Kendrick Lamar officially removed from TDE’s artist section on website

An era ends as Kendrick Lamar is get removed from TDE’s artist section on their website after releasing his final album for the label. Kendrick Lamar’s chapter with TDE continues to shut as the label takes Kendrick off the artist section on their website. Kendrick was with the label for 17 years and produced five studio albums under their umbrella. While with TDE, Kendrick also put out a compilation album (Untitled Unmastered), a soundtrack album (Black Panther: The Album), four mixtapes (Training Day, No Sleep ‘Til NYC, C4, and Overly Dedicated), an EP (Kendrick Lamar EP), and a host of singles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Kendrick Lamar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#First Direct Arena#Birthday Party#The Melodic Blue#The Pyramid Stage#Glastonbury
HOLAUSA

Pippa Middleton’s baby news revealed

Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gaining a new little cousin! According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge ’s sister Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child with her husband James Matthews. RELATED: Prince William and Kate share behind-the-scenes photos from Queen's Platinum Jubilee ...
WORLD
SheKnows

Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Already Looks So Much Like Her Mama in This Super-Sweet Photo

Click here to read the full article. Jeannie Mai’s daughter Monaco is not only a fashionista like her mama, but she’s already looking so much like her superstar mom! On June 9, Mai posted a super-sweet photo that you can’t help but smile at featuring her and her growing daughter. She posted the heartwarming photo with the caption, “Me and Coco went live on YT for the first time. I think Mama Mai might need a new job 🤣🤣🤪.” The talk show host added, “Watch & subscribe in link in bio ❤️ @hellohunnayshow.” View this post on Instagram A post shared...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Best Looks During Weight Loss Transformation: Photos

Sister Wives star Christine Brown, 50, has been candid about her struggles with her weight since the hit TLC show premiered in 2010. The series regularly showcased Christine's rollercoaster weight loss journey, from discussing insecurities regarding her body to working out with a cute personal trainer along with her other sister wives. Aside from the reality star experiencing weight fluctuations throughout the years, her personal life also saw a major change in November 2021 when she announced she finally made the difficult decision to end her marriage. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and...
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Pasha Bleasdell death: Model and star of Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre’ video dies aged 38

Model and star of one of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” video, Pasha Bleasdell has died of a brain tumour at the age of 38.The news of her death was announced by her friend and music video director, Director X.“We lost a friend yesterday,” he wrote on Instagram. “Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumour on 4 June, at 11.59 pm.“If you made videos in 2000s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones ‘Where I Want To Be’ from there we put her in the mix....
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Sherri Shepherd Speaks Out on Negative Encounter She Had With MJF

Sherri Shepherd, a television celebrity, discussed an interaction she had with MJF a few weeks ago in Los Angeles on the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “When I was flying from Los Angeles to New York, I had an encounter with a former child star who appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show back in 2001. So at the time he was five years old, and some of you may remember him because his name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. And Rosie had on as a guest, and he came on at the age of five and came on to sing … Now, young Max did not grow up to be a professional singer. He’s now 26 years old, and he goes by the initials MJF. And he’s a professional wrestler. He is a professional wrestler, and I guess the J in MJF stands for jerk. And I’m gonna tell y’all why – that’s what he was acting like when I met him at the airport when we were waiting in the lounge. Not nice at all. And see, my son Jeffrey, he’s a big wrestling fan and he knows all of the wrestlers. He spotted MJF while we were waiting for the plane. And you know, Jeffrey was really nervous going up to him and asking for an autograph. Because you don’t know. And so I said, ‘I’ll do it for my baby,’ because I’m mother bear. I said I would go up and ask him for an autograph. And I know how to be with celebrities, I know they don’t want you to do a bunch of talking. So I was very nice and I tapped him gently on the leg. And I said, ‘Excuse me, are you the famous wrestler MJF?’ He snapped back, he said, ‘No!’ So I said, ‘Okay, well do people tell you that you look like the famous wrestler MJF?’ Then he snapped back and went, ‘Yes!’ and he put his headphones on and turned away from me.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy