Deltona, FL

Motorcyclist killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-4

WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELTONA, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened...

www.wesh.com

WESH

46-year-old man on motorcycle killed in Orlando crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a 46-year-old man was pronounced dead following an Orange County crash Thursday evening. The 46-year-old from Orlando was traveling on a Yamaha R6 motorcycle in a southbound lane on Alafaya Trail, according to troopers. A Kia Rio driven by a 25-year-old Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: 75-year-old driver killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Marion County crash Wednesday evening. The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m., according to troopers. A 28-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on County Road 42. Troopers say a second vehicle, a Ford Edge, headed west in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County crash kills one person and sends three people to the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly car crash in Marion County left one person dead and three people in critical condition. Wednesday evening, two cars collided on County Road 42. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say two vehicles were negotiating the same curve in the roadway, one car veered left into the westbound lanes of the roadway. That caused the left car to rotate counterclockwise until coming to a stop.
villages-news.com

75-year-old resident of The Villages pronounced dead at scene of crash

A 75-year-old resident of The Villages was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash of a vehicle he had been driving Wednesday evening on County Road 42 in Marion County. A 77-year-old female from The Villages traveling as a passenger was critically injured and taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center along with a 57-year-old passenger from The Villages who was seriously injured, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The trio had been traveling at 6:10 p.m. in a 2016 Ford Edge which was westbound on County Road 42 when it collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 28-year-old man from Paisley. He was critically injured and also transported to ORMC. The Tahoe was blocking the east and westbound lanes of County Road 42 as a result of the crash, the report said.
WESH

Woman riding bicycle hit, killed by vehicle in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A woman riding a bicycle has died after being struck in DeLand. According to DeLand police, it happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of South Clara Avenue and West Howry Avenue. Responding units found an adult female bicyclist with severe injuries after being struck by...
DELAND, FL
#Motorcycle Crash#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#I 4#Hyundai#Fhp
villages-news.com

Pennsylvania man killed in multi-vehicle crash in The Villages

A 72-year-old Pennsylvania man has died as the result of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in The Villages. The Edensburg, Pa. man was driving a sport utility vehicle at 5:35 p.m. westbound in the outside lane of State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard where several other vehicles were stopped for traffic at a red light, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A pickup truck driven by a 49-year-old Williston man failed to slow for traffic and crashed into the rear of the Pennsylvania man’s SUV. The SUV was pushed into six other vehicles, causing a chain-reaction crash.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Man killed, motorcyclist badly hurt in Volusia County crash

DELTONA, FLA – A Deltona man died and a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest | 2nd case of monkeypox found in Orange County, 1 case in Seminole County, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Brink’s truck pins worker against ATM in Palm Coast, FHP says

PALM COAST, Fla. – A Brink’s security truck pinned a worker against an ATM Tuesday afternoon after an employee forgot to leave it in park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck was parked in the drive-thru portion of an Intracoastal Bank in Palm Coast as two...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Police: 19-year-old shot, killed in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Investigators said a 19-year-old man, Telan Mann, was shot multiple times and has been pronounced dead. Police responded at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday night on Forest Glen Boulevard and Oak Tree Circle. A police officer not...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WCJB

Firefighters battle semi-truck fire on I-75 in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews battled a semi-truck fire on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning. The cab of a semi was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived at 11: 24 a.m. at the northbound weigh station on I-75. Florida Highway Patrol troopers were also on the scene.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Mother waits for FHP trooper in totaled car for 15 hours

ORLANDO, Fla.— Waiting all night, that's what a mother did as she waited 15 hours for a FHP trooper to get out to the scene of a crash. Katrina Dailey was Door Dashing, when someone hit her car, totaling it. Because of staffing shortages, Dailey waited 15 hours for...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man, 19, fatally shot in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to Oak Tree Circle and Forest Glen Boulevard near South Nova Road, where they discovered the man, who had been shot multiple times. They...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

