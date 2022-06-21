ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Kellogg to split into 3 companies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet to be named cereal and plant-based foods...

