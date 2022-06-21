ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man wanted for spray-painting slur, 'White Lives Matter' on west side Detroit home

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — Police are looking for the person who spray-painted a racial slur and "White Lives Matter" on a home on the city's west side. The incident happened at about...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit police seek man who knocked woman, 64, down, stole purse

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who knocked a woman to the ground and snatched her purse last week on the city's eastside. Officials said the robbery happened at about 9:40 a.m. on June 14 at the Great Lakes Fish and Chicken restaurant in the 20400 block of Van Dyke near Eight Mile.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man, 24, charged with wounding estranged girlfriend in shooting

Detroit — A man accused of shooting his 27-year-old estranged girlfriend last week on the city's west side has been charged, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. Jayvon Moore, 24, was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court in Detroit on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a count of being a felon in possession, and a count of felonious assault, prosecutors said.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in fatal June 6 shooting on west side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify the shooter who fired at a driver earlier this month, killing the man on the city's west side. The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. on June 6 in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler streets, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 shot while standing in front of Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man and a woman were shot while standing in front of a Detroit home early Thursday. Police said someone pulled up to the home in the 19600 block of Eureka and fired at the 21-year-old man and 33-year-old woman around 2 a.m. Read more Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Warren woman shot by estranged boyfriend, officials say

DETROIT – A 27-year-old Warren woman was shot in the leg by her estranged boyfriend, who police arrested six days later, officials said. Detroit police were called around 1 a.m. June 15 to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain Street. When they arrived, a woman told them that she had been shot in the lower left leg.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Police Precinct#Slur#Evergreen
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information After Willie Hawkins Pulled From Burning Car In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips as they search for a suspect connected to the death of Willie Hawkins on Detroit’s west side. Hawkins was fatally shot on Saturday, May 7. Police say he fled the actual scene of the incident and was found in a Ford Edge, where officers pulled him from the burning vehicle. According to officials, the incident happened at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Virginia Park. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards will be paid when tips lead to an arrest. To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

25-year-old man killed by shooter in black SUV, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a 25-year-old man was killed by someone who fired shots from a black SUV. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. June 6 in the area of Mark Twain Street and Tyler Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities. The 25-year-old man was...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Firing range targets of all Black men found during scout visit to Farmington Hills Police Department

FOX 2 - A recent field trip to the Farmington Hills Police Department by a local scout troop is raising questions and drawing criticism. "They took the little kids, this Cub Scout troop down to the basement where they do the target practice," said Attorney Dionne Webster-Cox. "And their targets are all Black men. I was just outraged by that."
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Bad boy parrot flies 6-miles to Northville fountain – winds up in police custody

Jun. 23, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. It was an odyssey for the family of Loki, a male parrot, when he flew away from them in Livonia on the evening of June 19 and went missing. “He escaped his cage when we were transporting him from the house to the car,” said Angela Clos, of Livonia. “He just flew. It was 8:30 p.m. on June 19. He landed in the neighbor’s tree. It became too late at night. He was calling to us but wouldn’t come down.”
NORTHVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After 25-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting in Detroit. The shooting happened on Monday, June 6, at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler. Police say the 25-year-old male victim was driving a red Dodge Durango, when the suspect, who was driving in a black SUV, fired shots, and fatally wounded the victim. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy