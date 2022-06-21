Fire destroys several businesses in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Crews battled a large commercial fire overnight that destroyed a building and several businesses in Lynnwood overnight.

The fire in the 19100 block of Highway 99 broke out at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, South County Fire said.

The building is across the street from a Costco Business Center and down the street from the James Village shopping center.

When the first crews from South County Fire arrived, the building was engulfed in fire, with flames coming out of the front windows.

The businesses that burned include Speedy Signs, an auto glass shop and Shannon Towing. All were closed and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters battled the flames throughout the night. The roof and back walls of the building collapsed.

Residents were evacuated from the nearby Lynn Ree Apartments. While firefighters prevented the apartments from catching fire, some units were damaged by smoke and at least eight people were displaced.

Power was cut to homes and businesses in the area for several hours after the flames reached power lines above the building.

Highway 99 was closed in both directions between 188th and 196th streets until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

