ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Fire destroys several businesses in Lynnwood

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0FRF_0gHCLoO900

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Crews battled a large commercial fire overnight that destroyed a building and several businesses in Lynnwood overnight.

The fire in the 19100 block of Highway 99 broke out at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, South County Fire said.

The building is across the street from a Costco Business Center and down the street from the James Village shopping center.

When the first crews from South County Fire arrived, the building was engulfed in fire, with flames coming out of the front windows.

The businesses that burned include Speedy Signs, an auto glass shop and Shannon Towing. All were closed and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters battled the flames throughout the night. The roof and back walls of the building collapsed.

Residents were evacuated from the nearby Lynn Ree Apartments. While firefighters prevented the apartments from catching fire, some units were damaged by smoke and at least eight people were displaced.

Power was cut to homes and businesses in the area for several hours after the flames reached power lines above the building.

Highway 99 was closed in both directions between 188th and 196th streets until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Neighbors rescue woman from burning home in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Neighbors pulled a woman from her burning home in Renton on Thursday evening. Firefighters were called before 6 p.m. to the 11800 block of Southeast 157th Street, where they could see a column of smoke from 2 miles away. When crews arrived, flames were seen shooting...
RENTON, WA
KING 5

One car flips over after crash on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — A crash caused significant backups on northbound I-5 in Seattle Thursday evening. The crash near Mercer Street initially blocked three lanes. One vehicle flipped over. The total number of vehicles involved is unknown. There are no known injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynnwood, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 1 p.m. on Warren Avenue and Eighth Street. Shortly before the accident, a police officer and witnesses had seen a pair of motorcyclists speeding southbound on Warren Avenue. The officer turned around to start a traffic stop and found the crash scene.
BREMERTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Lynnwood police needs your help to catch two thieves

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 21, 2022 – The Lynnwood Police is asking for the public’s assistance in bringing these two alleged thieves to justice. The two male suspects pictured below stole at least $400,000 worth of collectable books, comic books, baseball/football cards and other memorabilia from CubeSmart Storage in Lynnwood located at 19331 Hwy 99.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood woman among those injured in I-5 crash at 164th St SW Tuesday morning

Five people, including a Lynnwood woman, were transported to Everett’s Providence Hospital with injuries Tuesday morning after their vehicle was struck by another vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 at 164th Street Southwest. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash — a...
LYNNWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Accident#Costco Business Center#188th#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

One rescued in Renton after car ends up in Lake Washington

RENTON, Wash. — A woman was rescued after her car ended up in Lake Washington at the end of Gene Coulon Memorial Park in Renton. Renton police first tweeted about the incident at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and said that person was reported to be treading water. Renton firefighters believed...
Nationwide Report

5 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Lynnwood (Lynnwood, WA)

On Tuesday morning, five people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Lynnwood. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place a little before 10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 at 164th Street Southwest. The preliminary investigation showed that both vehicles were traveling northbound on Interstate 5 when the Everett man’s vehicle veered left into the second vehicle, driven by a 36-year-old woman.
LYNNWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Costco
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman stabbed, robbed at Seattle apartment building

Seattle police are investigating after a woman was stabbed during a robbery at her apartment building in the 500 block of Rainier Avenue South on Wednesday night, the police department announced. At 11:56 p.m., police were called to the building for reports of a stabbing. According to police, the woman...
SEATTLE, WA
kptv.com

Driver crashes $240,000 sports car into guard rail in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Troopers are searching for the driver who crashed a $240,000 sports car on State Road 512 Monday night and fled the scene. Washington State Patrol said the 2020 McLaren 600 LT was headed east on SR 512 to Portland Avenue when it smashed into the guard rail on the side of the road.
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in stabbing in Capitol Hill area

SEATTLE — One person was injured in a stabbing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill area Wednesday night. Police were called to the area near 14th Avenue and East Union Street. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and the extent of their injuries is unknown. Police searched for...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett police searching missing man

Everett police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for 11 days as of Wednesday, the police department announced. James Johnson is in his fifties, is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. If...
EVERETT, WA
Nationwide Report

8 people, including 5 children hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

On Monday night, eight people suffered injuries following a head-on collision near the town of Snohomish. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 9:41 p.m. on State Route 2, just east of 88th Street Southeast. The early reports showed that a Cadillac crashed head-on into a Toyota Sienna after the eastbound Cadillac veered into the westbound lane.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
115K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy