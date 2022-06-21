ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Unrestrained man dies from injuries in crash

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermilion Parish – On June 20, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 near Odilon Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Walter R. Meyer of Gueydan. The preliminary...

KATC News

Man killed in Vermilion Parish crash

Louisiana State Police said 63-year-old Walter R. Meyer of Gueydan was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish. State Police responded to LA Highway 14 near Odilon Road at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Monday and began investigating the crash.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
