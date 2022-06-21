‘There’s like 50 of them!’ Watch what swimmers encountered near a Florida resort

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marconews.com
Naples man captures video of huge black bear while celebrating Father's Day with kids
Jimmy Ritchie had no idea when he woke up Sunday morning that it would be the best Father's Day of his life. The Naples resident was on his way to go bowling with his family when a huge male Florida black bear came trekking into his gated community. "Someone just...
Milky white-colored water & fish kill Matlacha Pass
We are learning more about what caused a fish kill in Matlacha Pass last week. NOAA says the fish likely died because of low oxygen levels in the water.
coastalbreezenews.com
Sea Level Rise and What it Means for Marco
This was the third and last Earth Day lecture for the Marco Center for the Arts. The guest speaker, Mike Savarese, is a Professor of Marine Science within the Coastal Watershed Institute at Florida Gulf Coast University. He spoke to a roomful of anxious residents after one of those classic summer torrential downpours.
Florida Weekly
Donatos Pizza plans its first area location this fall in North Naples
Q: Any updates on the new Donatos locations coming to Southwest Florida? Looking forward to it!. A: Donatos Pizza, a fast-casual pizzeria chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, plans its first area location to launch this fall where Old 41 Road meets U.S. 41 in North Naples. Jane Abell, the daughter...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Qdoba Mexican Eats accelerates Southwest Florida expansion
Qdoba Mexican Eats, the build-your-own burrito and bowl chain, isn’t just coming to Southwest Florida. It’s already here. The fast-casual restaurant chain, which has more than 750 locations in the U.S., began a planned expansion into the region Nov. 5 when the first area Qdoba opened at 537 SW Pine Island Road, unit 100, in Cape Coral, an outparcel in the Kohl’s-anchored shopping center just east of Nicholas Parkway.
WINKNEWS.com
Stolen tiny home found burnt to the ground
Authorities found Richard Dunmire’s tiny home reduced to rubble, burnt to the ground, after being stolen. The veteran who built it is devastated after putting a year of his life into building it. Dunmire said, “Tiny homes are built like a home, they’re not built like a trailer.”...
85-year-old hits gas by mistake, killing child in Walmart parking lot, Florida cops say
Two other people were injured in the crash.
Erosion threatening some beachside condos on Estero Island
White sandy beaches are a sight often associated with Southwest Florida, but outside the Leonardo Arms condos, that sight has been replaced with orange tape, sandbags, and warning signs.
Missing Child Alert issued for Florida baby, toddler
Florida authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for an infant and toddler who disappeared in Fort Myers.
Mysuncoast.com
Traffic plan released for North Port Freedom Festival
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City officials in North Port have released the traffic plan for travel to and from the annual Freedom Festival, presented by American Irrigation. This event will be held at CoolToday Park at 18800 W. Villages Parkway at 5 p.m. on July 4, 2022. Free parking will be available at the Park and the public is encouraged to carpool.
flkeysnews.com
Florida man shoots into an occupied vehicle in highway road rage incident, police say
A man was arrested Thursday after shooting into an occupied vehicle during a road rage incident on a major highway in southwest Florida, according to authorities. Thomas Vincent Yanoti III of Cape Coral is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The 61-year-old was taken into custody by Cape Coral police officers at his home Thursday morning.
thebharatexpressnews.com
Florida man charged with grabbing 15-year-old boy by throat in movie theater
A Florida man is accused of grabbing a 15-year-old boy by the throat before pushing him to the ground at a Collier County movie theatre, authorities say. Carl W. Pukin, 41, of Naples, was arrested on Friday for assault and battery and released the next day, according to county records.
Children, 2 mos. and 2 years, missing out of Lee County
2-month-old Genesis Barrios was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue onesie. 2-year-old Yazmin Barrios was last seen wearing a two-piece tank top and bottom with silver stars.
Two arrested, including the founder of fallen officers charity in Collier County
Investigators say money donated to help families of those who’ve died in the line of duty ended up paying for personal expenses including child support and a massage in Collier County.
newheadlines.art
Best Fishing Charter Marco Island
Best Fishing Charter Marco Island. From the subsequent one stay on the boat, one will be treated as one of the own relatives. The fishing is so good on marco island that you can even catch straight from a beach or pier. Experience the thrill of catching the big one...
WINKNEWS.com
Non-invasive aesthetic treatment lifts sagging brows and jawlines
The gold standard to lift sagging skin used to be surgery, but there’s a new option that’s much less invasive. Naples medical aesthetician, Jacqui Rochonchou finds a lot of people want maximum results with minimal disruption. A medical device, FDA-cleared late last year for lifting sagging brows and jawlines.
WINKNEWS.com
Apartment developers stake claims in Cape Coral
In the latest Gulfshore Business review, hundreds of new apartment units are going up across Southwest Florida. Apartment complex developers continue staking their claims in SWFL. Especially in Cape Coral, where land is running scarce. Just West of U.S. 41 and on the South side of Pine Island Rd. 29...
Cape Coral Walmart crash leaves ’12-year-old dead’ after driver ‘slams into three pedestrians’ in parking lot in Florida
THREE people were struck by a vehicle in a Florida Walmart parking lot on Wednesday. The incident resulted in the death of a 12-year-old, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. CCPD stated the vehicle was a white 2015 Toyota Highlander SUV that was parked near the entrance of the...
Mysuncoast.com
Volunteers needed in Charlotte County for seagrass monitoring project
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County UF/IFAS Extension Service and Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership are seeking volunteers to participate in the Eyes on Seagrass monitoring program to document the health and status of seagrass in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay. The summer survey will take place July 11-25. Participants must form teams of at least three and receive training ahead of their first-time sampling. Sea Grant will provide monitoring equipment, a dive flag, and a cooler for samples.
NBC 2
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-75 and near Immokalee Rd in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after shots were fired during a road rage incident near I-75 and Immokalee Road in North Naples Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Around 3:06 p.m. deputies responded to the intersection after initial reports indicated that gunshots were fired during the incident, according to...
